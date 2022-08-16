17 Mary-Jane shoe ideas to copy all year round





Do you ever look at your closet and say to yourself: I don’t have any practical shoes to wear? Because let me tell you, I certainly did. When it comes to keeping a collection of shoes fashionable and functional, it can sometimes be difficult, even for an editor. I’m often tempted to easily try out another shoe trend or even buy another pair of heels (even though I already own too many that are far too uncomfortable). You understand then why the need to invest in timeless and comfortable shoes is paramount, and fortunately for me, a style of shoes has made a subtle comeback: Mary Jane shoes. It’s not that this classic style is really out of fashion, but with the focus on trendier styles (ahem, platform sandals, glass heels, and ballerina flats), the Mary Jane shoe style hasn’t entirely is part of the conversation. But given that this shoe has been spotted in recent catwalk collections and the whole of fashion has meticulously picked up on the style, it’s safe to say that this shoe is starting to get the recognition it deserves again. After all, this style is arguably one of the best shoe purchases you can ever make, but it also offers endless styling possibilities. To prove my point, I’ve rounded up 15 Mary Jane shoe outfits that can be worn all year round and shopped the key pieces needed to recreate the looks on your own. Buckle up, because after reading this, you won’t pretend you have comfortable but cute shoes.

