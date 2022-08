Shop Hailey Bieber’s Little Black Dress and Dark Academia Loafers

Wednesday Addams, is that you? No, it’s just Hailey Bieber living her best life on vacation. The model and wife of J. Biebs sums up her recent whirlwind trips in her Instagram caption: “7 countries. lots of delicious food. lots of laughs. and lots of jet lag.” Sounds a bit like a dream summer vacation to us… minus the jet lag, ofc. Hailey knows she’s got style from her sun-kissed bikinis to white mini skirts and moto jackets, the Rhode founder has no shortage of fashion inspiration. This time, the model opted for a black and white color scheme and fully embraced the dark and preppy college aesthetic. After all, summer is coming to an end and it will be time to break out the tights and loafers before you know it. Hailey beat out the seasonal shift with her latest OOTD. The model wore a fitted black mini dress (LBD for the win) with black daisy straps and black daisies lining the sweetheart neckline. Her dress featured a strapless top that mimics the look of the celebrity-favorite corset trend. Hailey donned a pair of sheer black tights under crinkled white socks, then opted for a pair of shiny, comfy ’90s-style black loafers. Take notes on this outfit formula (mini dress + tights and socks + loafers) that’s easy to recreate when you’re late for school and don’t know what to wear. Hailey’s exact dress is a sold-out piece from Mirror Palais and retails for $545, but we’ve found some fun and flirty alternatives. Exact Mirror Palais daisy dress Similar Inorin Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Dress Now 23% off Similar Ho.Volta Goth Dark Sweet Black Mini Sundress Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Vintage Sage Penny Crown Moccasin Now 25% off Hailey wore small gold hoops, a silver watch and a thin gold bracelet to accessorize. She showed off a natural glow with lit-from-within makeup (that blush, though!) and glossy, hydrated lips, wearing her hair in a natural, straight style. The rest of the photo repository was total ambience, from landscapes and mountain views to other looks like a New slip dress inspired by a nightgown and a vintage peach t-shirt associated with a leather jacket. @Haileyrbiebercloset commented “Europe suits you so well!” to know adjustments are some of his best work. Let us know where you’re flying next, Hayls, we’ll pack our bags! Hannah is Associate Editor at Seventeen and covers everything from fashion, shopping, culture and entertainment. She usually flips through vintage fashion magazines, tells you how goodwill she got her whole outfit, or tries to find a decent dairy-free donut in New York. Follow Hannah on social media at @hannahohx.

