Big names and new Scandinavian chic refresh Copenhagen Fashion Week





Ida Petersson, purchasing manager at Browns, said Business in vogue she hailed the return of big names alongside some of the up-and-coming brands shaping the energy of fashion weeks. There is a need [for fashion week organisers] to nurture legacy partners to ensure they remain engaged with their original target audience. CPHFW has really succeeded. A new Scandinavian aesthetic CPHFW has long been synonymous with bright, colorful and feminine fashion, boosted by brands such as Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen and Stine Goya. But vogue noted a change in mood ahead of this season and the city’s emerging talent delivered, with collections that challenge gender stereotypes and what Scandi fashion means today. PLN staged a dark, subversive show, soundtracked by Manchester rapper Blackhaine, who shouted this country is bleeding for us, as models paraded down the catwalk in painted black canvas, leather and in torn and aged fabrics. It looked more like a show you’d see in London or Paris, which makes sense: designer Peter Lundvald Nielsen is a Balenciaga alum. Finnish designer Latimmier also turned the traditional understanding of Scandi style on its head, presenting his genderless collection in a crossfit gym. He flexed his muscles and roared while taking his show bow (unlike Pitti in June, when he narrated his drag presentation). Meanwhile, Division, one of Copenhagen’s fastest growing young brands, staged a high-impact co-ed show in a forest, taking their streetwear-inspired upcycled collection to a new level with the introduction of new styles and categories, from couture to bags. Sustainable innovation CPHFW CEO Cecilie Thorsmark reminded visitors in her opening remarks that designers will be required to meet event sustainability targets in order to join the program from AW23. Launched in 2020, they include the creation of zero waste shows and events; and produce collections that are at least 50% certified as being made from preferred materials or next-generation sustainable materials, upcycled, upcycled, or made from dead animals. The event also announced that starting next year, fur will be banned for all participating designers. The SS23 season introduced several new sustainability innovations that are helping brands achieve this. During a round table moderated by Business in vogue and Zalando on Wednesday, Ganni CEO Andrea Baldo presented its sustainability action plan. He pointed out that 87% of the styles in the SS23 collection are classified by Ganni as responsible, which means that at least 50% of the composition is certified recycled, low impact or organic. The brand is 100% committed to doing so in the future. He also teamed up with recycled fiber company Infinna and created shoes out of Vegea, a material made from leftover grape skins from wine production.

