The wedding dress of Lizzo in the clip “2 Be Loved”

Lizzo might have teased her “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” music video in a fairly simple wedding dress with lace sleeves and a cutout back, but the “Special” singer revealed a much more expressive wardrobe on the featurette debut Monday, August 15. Stylized by Brett Alan Nelson and co-directed by Lizzo and Christian Breslauerthe video features the global pop star during her wedding ceremony as a stage play Video “The truth hurts”, taking fans back in time. Here she’s wearing a detachable version of her “Truth Hurts” dress (both looks were created by a tailor Seth Prat) with half-mesh puff sleeves, cold shoulders and a lace-trimmed neckline. But the wrap-effect skirt becomes increasingly dramatic, giving way to a thigh-high slit. “The dress symbolizes her shredding layers of self-doubt and expanding her love for herself, so she can truly fall in love,” Nelson told POPSUGAR via email. Lizzo plays the split with white stockings pulled over the knee and custom Steve Madden notch-soled combat boots with three embellished buckles, a nod to her personal style, which almost always includes a touch of the toe. While her bridal ensemble is finished with a tulle veil by Seth Pratt and a floral headband found by Nelson at Santee Alley in downtown Los Angeles, her YSL vintage cat-eye sunglasses bring a playful and retro. They complement her bridesmaids’ ’60s-inspired powder blue shifts, accessorized with diamond chokers and voluminous hairstyles. “The dress symbolizes her shredding layers of her self-doubt.” As we see Lizzo picking up a pair of fur-trimmed Pleaser mules from her hotel room, she ends up ditching her wedding dress altogether, swapping it for a set of deconstructed silver chainmail dripping with glittering pearls, rhinestones, diamonds and chains. These coords, a collaboration between Nelson and Michael Schmidt Studios, were meant to be a crystallized “mirage” of the wedding dress, according to Nelson. They’re complemented by matching boots and fingerless gloves, creating a disco-era surprise at the reception that feels like a joyous celebration of Lizzo’s full-loop moment. Fittingly, Lizzo’s white fishnet briefs also take center stage in the finale, perhaps a subtle nod to all her success launching her shapewear brand Yitty. Ahead, watch the full music video and enjoy a breakdown of key fashion moments.

