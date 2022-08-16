7 Copenhagen Fashion Week trends you’ll see everywhere in Spring 2023





Those in the know know: with cool labels like Ganni and Rotate populating the calendar, Copenhagen Fashion Week has quietly rewritten the style codes for the seasons and Spring 2023 is no exception. That’s precisely why we’ve compiled the catwalk trends that inspire Scandis to dress as effortlessly and chic as they do and made them buyable, for instant gratification. From ’90s-inspired cargo pants and cowboy boots with exposed nipples, there’s something for everyone here, whether you tend to err on the side of appropriate or slightly outrageous. Check out the seven trends below. cargo pants Remember those baggy loads that you may or may not have rocked in the 90s and/or early 2000s? Well, it’s time to dig them out of your closet because, according to Gestuz and Samse Samse, utility pants are back and, this time around, the more pockets, the better. Comfort aside, what we love most about this trend is the versatility: pair it with flats for a casual daytime look or wedge heels for a night out, say dance to the icons R&B of the era like Aaliyah and TLC. Gestuz CandaceGZ Pants Ganni Paper Bag Waist Cargo Pants Holzweiler Skunk Shiny Camel Pants Socks and Sandals Child of love 1979 James Cochrane Dividing, sure, but the sock-and-sandal combination continues to reinvent itself, going from fashion faux pas to runway staple. Double it with a sporty pair and chunky notched-sole sandals courtesy of Baum und Pferdgarten, or go subtle (and office-appropriate) with a sheer sock in the same hue, as the models did at Lovechild 1979. Holzweiler National Sandal Black Lainey Tree and Horse Garden Socks Shoes Baum und Pferdgarten Chill Out Sf Easy making Mark Kenly Domino Tan James Cochrane Back-to-office mandates can be daunting, and that’s without considering the wardrobe change. Fortunately, the easy suit seen at Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Remain, and Helmstedt strikes a happy medium between comfortable and put together. Go for a colorful yet neutral hue, like a deep blue or peachy pink, and let the compliments roll in during the morning meeting. Remain Symone Blazer Peach Skin Remain Anjelica Vest Peach Skin Remain Kise Pants Peach Skin Crocheted tops On unseasonably hot days, handcrafted tops woven with interlocking yarn loops might just be the prettiest way to allow airflow. Remain and The Garment are two collections that featured crochet at the top, and sometimes even at the bottom. Think of it as a decidedly more sophisticated take on festival style. Rotate Birger Christensen Milandran Crocheted Organic Cotton Cropped Top Baum und Pferdgarten Cayley Organic cotton crochet cardigan floral brooches Add a little something extra, and a little romantic, with a floral brooch, shown here at Saks Potts. Options abound for how to wear it, from the neck and wrist to the strap decoration of your going out top. The choice is yours. Saks Potts Rosa Berry Stripe Cotton Tie Saks Potts Rosi Chocolate Dot Scarf Saks Potts Brooch Snake Pink Snake Brown Exposed nipples A. Roege Hove James Cochrane Show a little or a lot. Conceptual knitwear brand A. Roege Hove has amassed a cult following for liberating the nipple like you’ve never seen it before. These NSFW dresses, cardigans and tops offer the least amount of coverage, so you can decide how sheer or opaque you want. A. Roege Hove Ivy Semi Sheer Knit Mini Dress in Black/Sheer A. Roege Hove Patricia Ladder Stitch Cotton Blend Cardigan in Black Saks Potts Wilma Top Black cowboy boots Wed maintains that no guest left Ganni’s Spring ’23 show without seriously coveting a pair of cowboy boots. Everyone’s favorite Scandi brand brought western vibes to CPHFW with modern takes on the classic style in cherry red, aqua and two-tone colourways. Yeah, indeed. Ganni embroidered leather cowboy boots Ganni Two-Tone Embroidered Western Ankle Boots Ganni Embroidered Western Knee Boots Claire Stern is the associate editor of ELLE.com. Previously, she was an editor at Bergdorf Goodman. Her interests include fashion, food, travel, music, the peloton and The hillsNot necessarily in that order. She used to have a Harriet spy notebook and isn’t ashamed to admit it.

