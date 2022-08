Eva Longoria revives the 90s slip dress with gold sandals – Footwear News

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Eva Longoria went with silky soft glam last Thursday for a tequila event she hosted in downtown Santa Monica, Calif. The actress promoted her Casa Del Sol tequila line at the Bungalow.

Eva Longoria is seen on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: GC Images The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star wore a dusty pink midi dress by Olivia Von Halle with a plunging V-neckline, low back and adjustable straps. The silky-smooth dress is inspired by the iconic briefs worn by ’90s models, and it looks like this versatile silhouette has been given a worthy revamp. Longoria paired the garment with chic gold stilettos with a metallic finish on a stiletto heel. A stylish staple during the warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap over the toes and a closure strap around the ankle, creating a barely there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or more, which adds height for a flattering silhouette. Related and accessorized with fine hoops, royal necklaces and a stack of gold bracelets. Her nails have been painted metallic to coordinate with her entire outfit, showing how much attention to detail she pays. The tequila bottles displayed at the event matched Longoria’s brilliant fashion. The actress’ ensemble is perfect for golden hour as it blurs the line between day and night. Exquisite fashion under the glistening California sun.

Eva Longoria is seen on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: GC Images Loose waves with face-framing highlights and her long brown hair slightly pinned back, Longoria’s radiant look matches the history and aesthetic of her tequila line. Longoria even served as a bartender in her goddess outfit for some of Casa Del Sol’s guests. “Don’t forget to tip your bartenders,” Longoria said wittily in a video posted to her Instagram Story as she served the tequila. Embrace an inner goddess at the next cocktail hour in metallic heeled sandals. Buy now: Saraih Gold Metallic Ankle Strap High Heel Sandals, $38 Buy now: Gianni Bini Joenah Satin Ankle Strap Block Heel Dress Sandals, $80 Buy now: Mix No. 6 Aliciana Sandal, $50 PHOTOS: See the evolution of Eva Longoria’s red carpet style.

