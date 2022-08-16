Fashion
Tampa Bay pitcher loses perfect game in agonizing fashion
On a peaceful Sunday afternoon in August, in front of a more than half-empty stadium, pitching for one unremarkable team against another, Drew Rasmussen nearly made history.
Unless you’re a Tampa Bay Rays fan or a really dedicated Milwaukee Brewers fan, you probably have no idea who Drew Rasmussen is. Drafted in 2018, he made his major league debut in 2020 for Milwaukee and was dealt to Tampa Bay early last season. He pitched well enough to earn a spot in the Rays’ rotation, but never even reached the eighth inning of a start until Sunday. And then he almost achieved something that no MLB pitcher, not Max Scherzer, not Justin Verlander, not Shohei Ohtani or Clayton Kershaw, nobody did in 10 years.
Rasmussen had a perfect game in the ninth inning. In a positioning game with the last AL wildcard spot on the line, Rasmussen faced 24 Orioles in eight innings and put down all 24, one after the other. He trafficked; he had thrown just 79 pitches and reached third pitch on just two batters, both in the second inning.
And then, in one of those heartbreaking moments that make the sport so glorious and heartbreaking, he served his first pitch of the ninth inning, an 86 mph cutter, only to see Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo rip it on the line from left field. Just like that, the perfect game was gone. Rasmussen would go on to pick up the win, and the Rays now have a crucial series win over Baltimore in the Battle of the Wilds, but the chance for immortality is gone.
I mean, I’ll take it, Rasmussen said after the game, according to the Tampa Bay Times. perfect eight [innings]. This helps our teams have a chance to win. I wouldn’t say it was disappointing. I have come so close. Very few can say they have done this.
He is right. There have been nearly 235,000 major league baseball games played since 1876… and only 23 perfect games. They come out of nowhere, and rarely from the pitchers you expect. Greg Maddux has never thrown one. Neither Roger Clemens, nor Tom Seaver, nor Nolan Ryan. You know who has? Guys like Philip Humber and Tom Browning and Len Barker, pitchers who worked everything in perfect harmony for nine magic innings in just one day of their careers.
No one in the majors has pitched a perfect game since Aug. 15, 2012, when Flix Hernndez did it for the Mariners. Rasmussen may never come close to perfection again, but then again, given that he threw a perfect game in college for Oregon State, you never know.
What’s infuriating is how many perfect games seem to end, like Rasmussen’s in the ninth inning, with glory in sight but not yet achieved. Last year, Carlos Rodn of the White Sox lost perfection in the ninth when he kicked a Cleveland batter to the foot. In 2015, Scherzer, then with Washington, hit a two-out batter in the ninth. Texas’ Yu Darvish fielded 26 batters before the 27th threw a hit down the middle. And in one of the worst officiating atrocities in sports, Detroit’s Armando Galarraga lost a perfect game when a referee mistakenly ruled a runner safe early with two men out in the ninth. In all, 13 near-perfect games were ruined by the 27th batter.
Baseball is the worst of all sports to cling to its own mythology, with all the “Field of Dreams” molasses and nostalgia for the good old days gone by always threatening to overshadow today’s players and games. But in times like this, when someone stands up to touch immortality, there really is something about all that “Baseball Is Life” jazz.
Every day you could achieve perfection. And if you don’t, you get up the next day and start throwing again. Because you also never know what might happen then.
