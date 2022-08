Dress in flowers and metals for the Center d’art contemporain regional gala this weekend | Things to do | Cincinnati

Click to enlarge facebook.com/cincycac ” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> The Center for Contemporary Art (CAC) is organizing its annual grand gala on August 20 Named after museum exhibit The Regionalfeaturing 23 contemporary Midwestern artists and currently on view at the Kemper Museum in Kansas City, the regional gala will include auctioned artwork, food and drink from Fausto, beer from Rhinegeist, portraits by local artist Nikita Gross, a program hosted by local artist Pam Kravetz, guest speaker, Mayor Aftab Pureval, and numerous “immersive installations and performances,” according to a description of the event. Tickets include a three-course meal from Fausto, an open bar, music from Nora Barton, Preston Charles and YPCC, and a repeat photo op. Upgrade to VIP level and gain access to a private lounge and premium drinks. Both ticket options include valet parking. Live and silent auctions feature artwork and prints by local artists, including Kravetz, Jay Bolotin, Terence Hammonds and more, to benefit the CAC. The event is themed “Factory or Flowers” and asks attendees to dress in “cocktail chic/semi-formal” attire with metallic or floral accents. The gala continues with an after party in the Black Box space on the ground floor of the CAC until midnight, with The Secret Garden DJs, a cash bar and light installations. This event requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 24-48 hours to enter. The regional gala takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 20 with an afterparty from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $150 for general admission, $250 for VIP, and $20 for afterparty only. General admission and VIP tickets include access to the afterparty. The Center for Contemporary Art is located at 44 E. Sixth St., Downtown. Tickets and more info: contemporaryartscenter.org. Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters and follow us on Facebook, instagram, Twitter, Google News, Apple News and Reddit. Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit calendar event.

