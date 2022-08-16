Finder Green Fave: Men’s Boody Track Pants





These pants are made from bamboo and cotton, combining sustainable design, comfort and style. As Father’s Day approaches, these Boody pants are worth considering as a lasting gift for your loved ones. Many sweatpants and sweatpants are perfect for lounging around the house. These Boody pants are part of their athleisure range and would work in other casual social settings. They’re also soft and luxurious thanks to a fabric that’s made from 68% organic bamboo and 27% organic cotton. The remaining 5% is spandex for the waist. They are therefore breathable, comfortable and designed to be gentle on the planet. What makes Boody Men’s Weekend Sweatpants durable? Boody is known for their bamboo clothing and underwear, so let’s start there. It uses bamboo grown organically, without pesticides or other chemicals. It is also grown using only rainwater for irrigation, which is recycled and reused throughout the production process. In comparison, cotton requires irrigation and uses an average of 67 megalitres of water per hectare. This is more than the average amount needed for fruit trees, nut trees or vegetables. Although these pants contain organic cotton, they save 486 liters of drinking water compared to pants made from conventionally grown cotton, according to data from Boody’s website. Like all Boody products, these pants are certified vegan. And 1% of online sales are donated through 1% For the Planet to non-profit organizations that help protect the environment. Boody is also B Corp certified, which means it meets high standards for social and environmental impact. It has clear details on its website about sustainable and ethical practices. This includes independent certifications for all of its factories to ensure they are run in an ethical and humane manner. Listen to the Two Broke Chicks podcast episode that examines the sustainability scores of the most popular fashion brands for 2022. We have tried them and love them I bought these pants as a gift for my boyfriend who wears them a lot. They look great and are more stylish than I expected, especially when worn with a top that covers the waistband making them look like sweatshirts. Pockets hold up well, even when there’s stuff in them. I can imagine the hidden coin pouch is handy for discreet outdoor activities. In fact, I would buy some for myself if they were small enough in size. We both have a lot of Boody clothes already (and I’ve already tested the 3/4 sleeve top) but what really stands out for me is the thickness of the fabric. It’s not too heavy but is warm enough for mild days and cool enough if it hits 20 degrees. Where can I get them? The Boody Men’s Weekend Sweatpants retail for $79.95 and come in heather gray or black, with sizes S to XL. You can buy directly from Boody’s website and other online stores, including THE ICONIC and Amazon. Boody products are also available in-store at select pharmacies, health food stores and other retailers, with over 1,500 partners in Australia and New Zealand. Finder Green Fave is a regular column highlighting our favorite sustainable, eco-friendly, ethical and cruelty-free products. Looking for more information on green choices? Discover Finder Green. Images: Provided (Boody)

