



Amy Sussman/SHJ2019Getty Images Since stepping into the limelight more than two decades ago, Jennifer Lopez has continuously and consistently dominated the red carpet and street style. No matter what event she’s attending or where she’s headed, the multi-hyphenated star has always been on the cutting edge of fashion. From her plunging necklines and ab-baring outfits to her sparkly, sleek dresses, here are Lopez’s top fashion moments over the years. August 14, 2022 Lopez wore a lilac lace dress with a white collar at the In the woods Broadway show. 2 July 24, 2022 She chose a plunging hot pink dress with nude platform heels for a walk with her new hubby in Paris. 4 June 9, 2022 The singer stunned in head-to-toe white for a dinner date in New York City. 5 June 8, 2022 She turned heads in a black velvet dress with sheer mesh panels by Tom Ford while celebrating the release of her Netflix documentary, half time. 6 March 22, 2022 The actress looked glamorous in an emerald green bandeau top with matching pants at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. seven February 8, 2022 Lopez stunned in a bridal white look for her movie premiere, Marry me. 8 February 3, 2022 Lopez looked trendy in a marble effect coat and matching bag on the go. 9 December 12, 2021 The star stole the show in a plunging sky blue Elie Saab dress with strappy sandals and a clutch at the tender bar first. ten October 9, 2021 For the premiere of The last duel. 11 September 13, 2021 The theme for the 2021 Met Gala was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and Lopez clearly got the mission, sporting a Ralph Lauren western look. 12 September 10, 2021 It was like 2002 all over again! The singer wore a plunging white dress in her red carpet debut with Ben Affleck. 13 September 10, 2021 In Venice, Lopez wore a striped corset dress with a black croc-effect handbag, white strappy sandals and oversized sunglasses. 14 May 2, 2021 Before taking the stage at the Global Citizen Vax Life Concert, she dazzled in a sexy ivory jumpsuit with silver detailing. 15 January 20, 2021 Lopez nailed a winter white look at President Biden’s inauguration. 16 November 15, 2020 Lopez looked red in a Christian Siriano beanbag mini dress to accept the 2020 People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards. 17 February 29, 2020 She beamed in a bright yellow suit for an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour. 18 February 8, 2020 At the Spirit Awards, J.Lo shone in a sparkly turtleneck and purple skirt by Valentino. 19 January 19, 2020 Lopez was a vision in a black off-the-shoulder George Hobeika dress with a bow on the back as he attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. 20 January 11, 2020 She pulled all the fashion stops in a plunging baby blue dress for the Los Angeles Critics Association (LAFCA) awards show. 21 January 2, 2020 J.Lo kicked off the 2020 awards season with a gorgeous strapless floral dress by Richard Quinn. 22 November 11, 2019 While her red carpet outfits are phenomenal, J.Lo’s street style shouldn’t be overlooked. Here she stunned in a cool monochromatic teal ensemble in New York City. 23 October 27, 2019 This golden strapless dress she wore to the Governors Awards suited her perfectly. 24 September 7, 2019 The scammers The star stole the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet in a spectacular Marigold Maison Yeya gown. 25 June 3, 2019 J.Lo showed off her svelte physique in an orange two-piece dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she received the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon Award. 26 May 6, 2019 She made a grand entrance in a shimmering silver Versace ensemble at the Met Gala. 27 February 24, 2019 Lopez looked amazing in an iridescent navy dress by Zuhair Murad with a wide slit. 28 February 10, 2019 The singer showed up to the Grammys in an ivory dress embellished with an oversized wide-brimmed hat. 29 December 12, 2018 At the premiere of second actLopez closed the red carpet in a giant pink pouf dress. 30 May 20, 2018 Burgundy suited her well at the Billboard Music Awards. 31 May 7, 2018 The following year, Lopez’s gem-encrusted Balmain gown was arguably one of the best looks at the 2018 Met Gala. 32 May 1, 2017 She looked ethereal in a cape blue dress by Valentino at the 2017 Met Gala. 33 February 12, 2017 Lopez wore a glamorous Ralph & Russo halter dress in lavender to the Grammy Awards. 34 January 18, 2017 The multi-hyphenated star wore a figure-hugging black dress with a sparkly bodice to the People’s Choice Awards. 35 July 16, 2016 Lopez looked ladylike in a knee-length white dress with lace sleeves and a lace choker. Ice Age: Collision Course first. 36 June 20, 2016 Lopez sizzled in a salmon-colored halter dress with orange heels while out and about in New York. 37 February 25, 2016 The then-American idol judge looked fierce in a plunging, embellished red jumpsuit. 38 January 10, 2016 Lopez brightened up the Golden Globes red carpet in an elegant canary yellow dress with sparkly pumps. 39 June 7, 2015 The singer brought her A-game style to the Tonys, wearing a strapless navy dress with an all-over speckled gold accent. 40 May 4, 2015 While attending the 2015 Met Gala, J.Lo left a little to the imagination in a nude and red sheer gown. 41 February 22, 2015 The actress arrived at the Oscars wearing Elie Saab’s finest blush-colored deep-V gown. 42 May 18, 2014 Lopez worked the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a red cape dress. 43 January 13, 2013 Lopez stood out in a figure-hugging lace gown at the Golden Globes. 44 February 26, 2012 Lopez’s sequined merlot dress made a statement at the vanity lounge Oscar night. 45 February 26, 2012 For the 2012 Oscars, Lopez turned to Zuhair Murad for her signature look: a shimmering dress with a plunging neckline. 46 May 2, 2011 Lopez looked stunning in magenta at the 2011 Met Gala. 47 January 16, 2011 To present at the Golden Globe Awards, Lopez opted for an elegant white dress with a sheer, sparkly shawl. 48 March 7, 2010 Lopez was eye candy in a shimmering Armani Privé on the Oscars red carpet. 49 January 11, 2009 She shone in a sultry golden dress with a plunging neckline at the Golden Globes. 50 January 15, 2007 The year before, Lopez looked like Hollywood’s sweetheart in a black and gold one-shoulder dress at the Golden Globes. 51 March 5, 2006 The entertainer donned an elegant draped olive green gown for the 2006 Oscars. 52 April 28, 2005 Lopez looked stunning in baby blue at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. 53 January 25, 2004 Wearing a deep-V tangerine gown, Lopez made an impression at the 2004 Golden Globes. 54 July 27, 2003 The superstar’s low-cut, lace-up brown Gucci dress took center stage Lilies first. 55 March 23, 2003 The icon looked fresh in a mint one-shoulder dress at the Oscars alongside Ben Affleck. 56 December 8, 2002 The triple threat entertainer wore this ruffled dress in a champagne hue a la Made in Manhattan first. 57 March 24, 2002 Lopez looked pretty in pink at the Oscars. 58 March 25, 2001 A Chanel-clad J.Lo fit right in with the rest of the glamorous stars from the 2001 Oscars. 59 February 23, 2000 Jaws dropped the world over when Lopez arrived at the Grammys wearing this infamous jungle-inspired number by Versace. 60 January 18, 1998 Before there was the green Versace dress, there was this color-block number, which the then-rising star wore during her first show at the Golden Globe Awards. 