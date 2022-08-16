Newton wins the 98th Carolina Open





GREENSBORO, North Carolina– High Point University Men’s Red Golf Shirt Grady Newton captured on 98e Carolinas Open Presented by Synergy Systems & Solutions last Thursday in spectacular fashion. The tournament was hosted by the Carolinas PGA at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and featured top amateurs and PGA Club professionals from North and South Carolina. After an opener of 72 (+1), Newton recorded seven birdies and an eagle in his second round to shoot a tournament-best 63 (-9) in a second round that took place Tuesday and Wednesday due to weather delays. Despite bogeying on his first two holes in the final round, Newton birdied on three of his last seven holes in regulation to force a playoff with Preston Cole, a Quail Hollow Club professional and former Furman collegiate player. Newton won the playoff on the first hole with an eagle on the par-5 18e claim the title. Newton hopes to build on his momentum in the next Panthers season, which begins on September 11e at Squire Creek Golf Club in Choudrant, LA. About the PGA of the Carolinas Founded in 1923, the Carolinas PGA Chapter of the Professional Golfers’ Association has grown to be the largest of the PGA’s forty-one chapters with nearly 2,000 professional members. The Carolinas PGA Section includes North and South Carolina, as well as a small portion of southern Virginia, with over 800 golf facilities. The Carolinas PGA is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of the game for the thousands of golfers using its member facilities. PGA Professionals are responsible for a variety of golf-related functions including human resources management, golf shop merchandising, golf instruction, tournament operations, junior golf programs, growth initiatives playing, golf club repair, rules administration, public relations and much more.

