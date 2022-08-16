Conde Nast Alum Susan Plagemann to Lead WME Fashion





Susan Plagemann has joined Endeavor as President of WME Fashion, where she will oversee the company’s portfolio of fashion-related representational brands, including Art + Commerce, IMG Models, IMG Fashion Events and Properties and The Wall Group. Plagemann, who was most recently at Condé Nast as commercial director of the Style division, takes up his post at the end of the month. She is responsible for working across Endeavor’s fashion, sports and entertainment businesses to develop new business and content opportunities using WME’s and Endeavor’s considerable talent pipelines. Endeavor’s fashion footprint includes talent representation, event ownership and production, original content creation and consulting services. “I very much look forward to working with our talented teams to help our clients identify creative solutions that advance their brands and business, while delivering greater value to our various stakeholders in the fashion, beauty, luxury and retail,” Plagemann said. “Fashion touches all facets of culture and so the potential is endless as to how we can continue to be innovators in the space while leveraging fashion to create dynamic opportunities in sport and entertainment.” Plagemann’s appointment is a sign of the growing ties between fashion, talent and content to build apparel brands and drive retail and online sales. “We are delighted to welcome Susan to WME and the Endeavor family. She brings over three decades of experience, a strong network and a keen eye for unique, forward-thinking business opportunities,” said Endeavor President Mark Shapiro. “We look forward to working alongside Susan to continue investing and evolving our fashion portfolio at a time when there is great momentum at the intersection of fashion, sports and entertainment.” In January 2010, the executive joined Condé Nast as VP/Editor of Vogue before being promoted in 2018 where she oversaw fashion, beauty, luxury and retail revenue. across all divisions of the company and ran the business sides of Vogue, Vanity Fair. , GQ, Allure and Glamour. Prior to her tenure at Condé Nast, Plagemann was editor of Hearst magazine mainstays Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/biz/news/susan-plagemann-wme-fashion-president-img-wall-1235340779/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos