Joss Stone flaunts her baby bump in a plunging orange dress
Joss Stone flaunted her baby bump in a plunging orange dress as she performed in Berlin on Sunday night, weeks before her due date.
The singer, 35, is expecting her second child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz and is due to give birth to the couple’s baby boy on October 20.
The Grammy-winning artist took the stage at Columbiahalle in the German capital, showing off her pregnancy curves in the floating tangerine number.
Glowing: Joss Stone flaunted her baby bump in a plunging orange dress as she performed in Berlin on Sunday night, just weeks before her due date
The British musician paired the loose number with a dramatic gold pendant and wore her blonde hair cropped in beachy waves.
Concerts keep the star busy, as she admitted last week she still hasn’t decided on a name for her baby boy whose due date is only 10 weeks away.
Joss and Cody are already parents to daughter Violet, 17 months.
Speaking on Instagram Live on Thursday, Joss asked fans for name suggestions and also told her followers how lucky she was to have no stretch marks as she entered her third trimester.
Not long ago: The singer, 35, is expecting her second child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz and is due to give birth to the couple’s baby boy on October 20
All smiles: The British musician paired the loose number with a dramatic gold pendant and wore her blonde hair cropped in beachy waves
Second child: Concerts keep the star busy, as she admitted last week that she still hadn’t decided on a name for her baby boy, who is only 10 weeks away
Chatting from her Brussels hotel room where she was at the time, the singer offered her followers a pregnancy update in a candid Q&A.
‘I just checked on my Preggo app and it says ten weeks – how can I still have ten weeks? Did I do the math wrong?! Joss gasped as she started recording.
Laughing, she added: ‘That’s a crazy thought, I’m so excited. I can’t wait to meet the little guy.
Seeking ideas from those watching, she asked, “Does anyone have any name suggestions because I’m cutting it a bit right?”
Busy: Concerts keep the star busy, as she admitted last week that she still hasn’t decided on a name for her baby boy whose due date is October 20
Happy: Joss admitted she’s happier than ever to be a mother and can’t wait to welcome her second child
“I have a few ideas, but I haven’t decided and I don’t think I will decide until I see it.”
Reading several proposals aloud, the award-winning artist told fans how she felt physically, she said: “Now we’re in the third trimester, I don’t feel as tired or shitty as I did with my daughter Violet. .”
“I was shocked that I wasn’t sick in my third trimester with her and felt pretty tough for her second.”
Looking surprised, the Super Duper Love hitmaker went on to explain that she hadn’t had stretch marks since she was pregnant: “I don’t have stretch marks because I oiled myself up.”
The singer announced in April that she was expecting another child, revealing that six months prior she had suffered a devastating miscarriage.
While on tour in nine countries, the singer revealed that she had to postpone the last dates because she would be very pregnant.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “I am fortunate to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I’m glad Violet has a little brother.
“It does mean, however, that I am devastated to report that I unfortunately have to change some of my touring plans.
‘Thank you for all your support and I’m so sorry if I’ve let anyone down, I have mixed emotions as I would love to play for you all but I have to put my health, the health of my baby and my family first .’
She first met her partner Cody in a chance encounter at an airport in Belize, when Joss was on tour and working in private security.
They welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Melissa, in January 2021.
Bump: Joss is currently pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz and is due in 10 weeks
