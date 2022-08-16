Texas mom creates back-to-school bulletproof dress to send message about gun violence

Cassie Arnold, an arts educator from Texas and mother of three, has created a “bulletproof” dress for her first-grader to wear in a photo on social media. (Photo courtesy of Cassie Arnold)

Sending kids back to school in the fall can be an emotional rollercoaster for most parents, especially after a series of school shootings over the past year have made the annual tradition downright overwhelming.

My daughter was in kindergarten last year and she knew her place in the lockdown drills was by the toilet in the classroom bathroom, and she had to wait for the administrators to knock on the doors, and that she had to shut up,” Cassie Arnold, an arts educator and mother of three living in Texas, told Yahoo Life, lamenting that school shootings had become normalized. “She wasn’t fazed by it. She was just like, well, that’s what we do.

Arnold, in order to reignite important conversations about gun violence at school, and to coincide with the return to school, decided to use his skills as an artist to create School uniform (bulletproof outfit), an outfit worn by her middle child in a photo for social media.

Made entirely of Kevlar, the same heat-resistant synthetic material found in most bulletproof vests, Arnold spent weeks sewing the dress (which is not fully bulletproof, but instead created to be a statement).

In an Instagram post showcasing the art making, Arnold made it clear that she doesn’t want to “normalize” the idea of ​​kids regularly wearing something bulletproof to school. Instead, she aims to create a “civil conversation” around gun safety in schools through art.

I was pregnant with my eldest when Sandy Hook arrived, Arnold, who tends to find inspiration For his work from a deeply personal place, explains the 2012 elementary school shooting that killed 27 people, including 20 children. I remember having a total emotional breakdown while I was teaching. I called my partner and told him, we can’t have this baby. He was like, Well, it’s going to happen. I was like, we can’t bring a baby into this world where people are shooting primary schools.

The story continues

Arnold is far from alone in having such fears. Recent studies have shown an increase in anxiety in adolescents and adults for school safety concerns, following an upsurge in shootings. The Uvalde, Texas tragedy in May, which killed 19 children and two teachers, was the final straw for Arnold.

When it happened, I was so excited, she said. It was the last week of school for my children and I was in this crossfire “I don’t want to send my children to school, but we can’t live in fear”. So you have to go to school.

Arnold channeled that anger to create the dress in hopes it might engage lawmakers in Texas, where more guns are bought than in any other state. In fact, 150,464 firearms were purchased in June alone, a 17% increase from the previous month (probably in response at the Uvalde shooting), according to FBI data.

The biggest hope is that we can continue the conversation, says Arnold. The dress can create a conversation and not just a non-partisan conversation and allow us to come to a level playing field. We have to protect our babies.

She adds, “We don’t have to live in fear, but start channeling that fear into action.”

A piece of art designed by Cassie Arnold, School uniform (bulletproof outfit) It took weeks to make Kevlar, the material found in most body armor. (Image courtesy of Cassie Arnold)

Another purpose behind the dress was to inform the public that teachers bear the heaviest burden of keeping our children safe, a role that Arnold considers unfair, given that 70% of teachers in Texas are grossly underemployed. paid and about to quit.

Elections are in November, so we need to have this conversation as the kids go back to school because our educators are underpaid, she says. We are in a huge crisis with the shortage of teachers right now. We ask teachers to be counselors and parents and educators and everything else, and now we expect them to protect our children [from school shooters].

Perhaps the most telling part of the whole process, Arnold says, was the number of other parents who asked him to make similar “bulletproof” outfits for their little ones. But these parents are missing the point, she says.

I knew some parents might be watching [dress], knowing it’s a work of art, but still afraid, she says. I received private messages [from parents] come on, are you going to mass produce them? Is there a place where we can buy them? I was like, no, no, no. And then we would have the same conversation, as if we were just afraid to send our children to school.

As more gun activists and parents begin to pressure lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws, Arnold says at the same time, we also need to nurture artists. to use their talents to convey hard truths about these topics in a more accessible way.

What has come out of my work over the past few years is that a lot of people have the same feelings and are too ashamed to talk about it, she says of her art. And so, if that can result in creating more work, where we can process and also have conversations, then hopefully forever art will be in our world to bring people together.”

Well-being, parenting, body image and more: discover the who behind the whoo with the Yahoo Life newsletter. register here.