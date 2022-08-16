Dress It How You Want, Mayor Lightfoot, But A Property Tax Hike Still Hurts Chicago Tribune

Clever politicians have a way of making bad news acceptable. It’s the spoonful of sugar approach, and it underpins Mayor Lori Lightfoots’ pitch to Chicagoans to accept her 2023 spending plan.

The dreaded drug, of course, is yet another property tax hike.

Last week, Lightfoot revealed its budget forecast for the coming fiscal year. She touted a budget deficit that was significantly reduced from the previous year, a projected deficit of $127.9 million, clearly lower than the $733 million deficit she had projected a year ago for the 2022 budget.

Thanks to our hard work, Lightfoot told the city, Chicago is now on the true path to financial recovery and financial stability.

This path has potholes, however, and one of them is a proposed $42.7 million increase in property taxes. The mayor has found an original way to rationalize the tax hit. Ultimately, an owner of a $250,000 home will pay $34 in a year, she said. That’s about the price of Als Italian beef sandwiches hot, dipped, and with extra cheese for a family of four.

Well, when you say it that way, but wait a minute.

Its wrong to look at the increase only through the prism of its one-time impact in the coming year. For years, property tax hikes have been a cumulative blow to the wallets of Chicago taxpayers. Last year’s budget was the first to include Lightfoot’s decision to tie property tax increases to the proportional increase in inflation, resulting in an overall property tax increase of 76 .5 million dollars. In 2020, she infuriated some aldermen by pushing a $94 million property tax hike.

And then there are the Rahm Emanuel years. In 2015, Emanuel assailed Chicagoans with a record $588 million four-year property tax hike. To make his pitch work, he painted a dystopian scenario. Half of Chicago’s fire stations would close. City streets would become riddled with potholes, mounds of trash would pile up, and rats would swarm through neighborhoods. Our city would become unlivable, warned Emanuel.

Rahm probably wants us to thank him for preventing the apocalypse, but years of property tax hikes are taking their toll. They push working-class families toward the precipice, many of whom eventually decide to move to more tax-friendly cities. They force landlords to pass on the cost to already short-stretched tenants and serve as a last straw for businesses large and small that can no longer afford Chicago’s declining tax burden.

Lightfoot’s latest property tax hike proposal comes at a time when inflation, now at 8.5%, is putting increasing pressure on the budget of everyday Chicago households. The average price of a gallon of gas in Chicago is still hovering around $5, and worries about a full-scale recession have not gone away. Another property tax hike further worsens the bleak financial outlook for Chicagoans.

We understand why Lightfoot is downplaying the impact of the property tax increase. She offers it as she prepares for what is sure to be a contentious and competitive mayoral election in February. Property tax increases are part of third rail policy. Propose a hike and prepare for a backlash at the polls. Don’t be surprised if mayoral opponents find ways to rush the proposed tax hike when the TV campaign ads start hitting the airwaves.

Voters should give Lightfoot high marks for his handling of the budget during his first term. She’s cut the deficit and steered the city’s finances through the choppy waters of the pandemic, and for the second year in a row, she’s paying the city’s four pension funds the amount statutorily required.

But voters probably won’t forget the hit property tax hikes have taken on their bank accounts. Rather than finding ways to justify another property tax increase, it should be looking for ways to give taxpayers property tax relief. This means eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and pushing for leaner and more efficient municipal services.

Otherwise, taxpayers will vote with their feet like North Sides Erica Salem said she would in a letter on Lightfoots’ property tax proposal we released Monday. With the perks of living in Chicago getting harder to list and skyrocketing property taxes making it unaffordable, Salem wrote, the only choice my family has is to leave.

It’s something Lightfoot and the city can’t afford more Chicagoans to make the choice Salem says she is making.

