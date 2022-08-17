Back-to-school fashion trends: tie-dye, athleisure and more

Recommendations are chosen independently by the editors of Revieweds. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The summer months have flown by and somehow it’s already August, which means the first day of school is only a few weeks away. If you haven’t already, it’s definitely time to start thinking about back to school shopping. Along with school supplies like notebooks and backpacks, now is a great time to buy some new clothes for the upcoming school year.

There are a number of back to school fashion trends that you are sure to see all over the halls this fall, and many of them feature bright colors and loose silhouettes. These popular trends let you show off your personal style while staying comfortable through long hours in the classroom, perfect for the first day of school and throughout the semester.

Here are several of our favorite back-to-school trends you’ll see everywhere this year.

1. Wide Leg Pants

Skinny jeans have been the go-to style for several years now, but gone are the days of squeezing into skinny denim. Today, wide leg pants are rapidly gaining popularity for their casual yet cool look, and they are far less restrictive than their skinny counterparts. For these reasons, designs like the Eco Ripped Low Rise Baggy Jeans are going to be a high school staple this year. These jeans are easy to style and have a ripped knee slit and a raw hem for added elegance.

$60 at PacSun

Wide leg cargo pants are also about to be popular. The Wide-leg canvas cargo pants have a variety of pockets where you can store your phone, wallet and other supplies, and the partially elasticated waistband provides a comfortable fit.

$25 at Forever 21

On days when you just want to be comfortable in class, the Wide comfortable pants will be your favorite stockings. The pull-on style is made from a super-soft fabric and features a subtle ribbed texture.

$49 at Abercrombie&Fitch

2. Barbiecore

In response to the next Barbie movie, which stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, Hot Pink had a major moment. The so-called Barbiecore trend is all the rage right now, and all you need to do is dress in hot pink hues from head to toe. Start with a top like the Up For the Weekend Pink Cut Out Bodysuitthen overlay it with the Remikstyt Women’s Thick Cardigan for some serious pink-on-pink action.

$34 at pass $39 at Amazon

You can embrace your inner Barbie during PE with the hot pink MakeMeChic Women’s Jogger Shortswhich have a drawcord at the waist for a secure fit, or thechic Johanna RibJumpsuit in bright pink from sports brand Year of Ours.

$19 at Amazon $120 of the year of ours

Or, simply add a touch of Barbie to any outfit with accessories like Trendy sunglasses with tinted lenses. They may not offer any protection from the sun, but they will certainly attract attention as you walk down the halls of your school.

$4 at Shein

3. Matching Athleisure

If comfort is your top priority when getting dressed in the morning, you’ll be happy to know that matching athleisure sets are still hugely on-trend. Match pieces like the Perfectly Oversized Short Crew and the Softstreme High-Waisted Relaxed Pant for a coordinated outfit so comfortable all day.

$118 at lululemon $128 at lululemon

Some brands even sell two-piece outfits to make it easier to match your indoor outfits. The Two-piece set Fixmatti for women includes a pullover top with a mock turtleneck and matching drawstring joggers slightly cropped to show off your shoes.

$40 at Amazon

4. Platform shoes

Let your classmates wonder if you’ve grown several inches over the summer. Platform shoes, which have extra-thick soles, are stylish this year, and we weren’t just talking about high heels. There are many cool platform sneakers you can wear to class, including the LUCKY STEP Women Chunky Platform Sneakers and the adidas Originals Women’s Nizza Platform Trainers.

$46 at Amazon $49 at Amazon

If your style is a little more daring, you can opt for a pair of platform boots. The Dr. Martens Women’s Shriver Boots is a classic pick, crafted from genuine leather and featuring a 1.5 inch platform sole.

$135 on Amazon

5. Belt bags

You might have called them “bum bags”, but these hands-free accessories have recently given a fashionable new name. Enter, the fanny pack. Both practical and trendy, belt bags are having a total moment right now, and are perfect for everyday use to carry all your essentials, gum, keys, hand sanitizer, etc. There is a huge variety of belt bags on the fashion scene right now, with no shortage of different shades, silhouettes, and materials to suit your tastes.

The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is an option that has grown in popularity, frequently entering and exiting stocks online. It features multiple zippered and mesh pockets to help keep you organized on the go, plus an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder or around your waist.

$38 at Lululemon

Another cute and retro pick is the Abanu Multi from Kipling, a brand you’ll likely recognize by the signature monkey keyring that adorns its durable bags and accessories. This backpack will keep you super cute back to school or campus, and doesn’t skimp on functionality with its multiple zipped compartments, detachable shoulder strap, and clip closure.

$79 at Kipling

For something more affordable, this $22 Zorfin belt bag has racked up over 6,000 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers and comes in a whopping 21 colors, with bright neons, florals and more to make it stand out. your outfit.

$22 at Amazon

6. Oversized Sweaters

Continuing the comfy clothing theme, oversized sweaters will be a fall 2022 staple. You can keep it simple with an option like the Women’s Los Angeles Oversized Crew-Neck Sweater or show some personality with a sparkly top like the Sheepskin Drop-Sleeve Sweater. These sweaters can be worn with jeans, leggings or even biker shorts. Size up for an extra large appearance.

$40 at Forever 21 $31 at Amazon

7. Tie dye

Tie-dye remains one of the hottest sports styles today. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can create your own multicolored clothes with a tie-dye kit, but there are also plenty of pre-made designs to choose from. The Just Relax Blue Multi Tie Dye Shirt Dress can be worn as a top or a mini dress, and it has an eye-catching blue, pink, orange and white tie-dye print that’s sure to earn you compliments.

$42 at pass

Once the weather starts to cool down, you’ll want to wear the Aleumdr Women’s Tie Dye Sweatshirt all the time. The tie-dye design comes in multiple color options and is made from soft polyester fabric.

$27 at Walmart

Guys can have fun with tie-dye too! The adidas Essential Tie-Dye Tee has a comfortable crew neckline and its spotted tie-dye pattern is sure to earn you compliments on the way to class.

$25 at PacSun

8. Bobs

No outfit is complete without a bucket hat this school year, and luckily these trendy accessories are super affordable, which means you can get a few options. The Mashiaoyi Reversible Bucket Hat has a unisex design, and you essentially get two hats in one thanks to its reversible pattern. Plus, it’s available in a variety of fun prints, from florals to bananas to tie-dye.

$14 at Amazon

If you prefer a plain hat, the Standard cotton bucket hat is available in several trendy solid shades, such as a dusty pink and a blue-grey.

$10 at Urban Outfitters

You can even combine two trends into one with adidas Faded color bucket hat. It has a tie-dye finish that comes in multiple color options, and the hat features a shorter brim that won’t block your vision.

$15 at Kohls

9. Denim from head to toe

When it comes to denim, more is more in 2022. You’re going to see plenty of head-to-toe denim ensembles, and you can get in on the action with clothes like the Marla Jumpsuit. It comes in two colors and the jumpsuit has a relaxed, tapered silhouette that is both flattering and comfortable.

$128 at Free People

You can also adopt the denim trend with a pair of overalls, such as the WallFlower Denim Overalls for Women. These pants come in a variety of hues and have fun criss-cross straps in the back.

$38 at Amazon

Who said overalls had to be pants? The Lily Parker Ripped Denim Overalls is actually a sleek denim short dress, and you can layer a t-shirt underneath for a school-appropriate outfit.

$44 at Amazon

