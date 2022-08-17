Texas mom creates ‘bulletproof’ school dress for her daughter





A Texas mother sends a message to lawmakers after creating a ‘bulletproof’ dress to symbolize how gun violence has left parents scared to send their children to school. Cassie Arnoldan arts educator and mother of three from Denton, made the dress entirely out of Kevlar, the same heat-resistant synthetic material found in most body armor.

In an interview with yahoo, Arnold said she spent weeks sewing the dress, which is not fully bulletproof but designed to be a more extreme response to the tragedies of mass shootings. She said it was to rekindle conversations about gun violence at school.

On Instagram, Arnold wrote in her post about how she was pregnant with her first child and teaching middle school when Sandy Hook arrived. On December 14, 2012, a 20-year-old man walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children, after also killing his mother in their home.

The mother-of-three said it was also the last week of school for her two elementary-age daughters when Uvalde performed. On May 24, a mass shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed and seventeen others were injured by an 18-year-old gunman. “After these two horrific events, I was terrified of sending my children to a place where they were supposed to be safe but where they could be shot,” Arnold wrote in her post, adding how she initially designed the “bulletproof”. “dressing as a way to process all of her feelings. In the post, Arnold also expressed how disappointed she was with the Texas leadership’s response to gun violence. In June, the Texas GOP proposed allocating tens of millions of state dollars to bolster school safety measures, according to KERA News. The proposal included using $50 million to purchase bulletproof shields for school police officers. “I don’t want to normalize this type of environment for any child,” Arnold wrote. “None of these responses is a solution that will affect the deep cultural change that is needed. They are temporary reactions to fundamental issues. Money spent on any of them could be donated to programs that support the mental health and well-being, provide interventions in the lives of struggling students, sustainably support teachers, to legislate guns that will help protect human lives.” With the election approaching in November, Arnold hopes the conversations will continue as the children return to school. She said it’s time to put pressure on those who have the agency to create changes to do so. “It’s time to support teachers and give them the resources they need to inspire our students,” Arnold wrote. “It’s time to respond to this violence with love and logic instead of more violence.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mysanantonio.com/news/local/article/texas-mom-bulletproof-dress-school-shootings-17376903.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos