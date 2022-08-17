Is the Menlo Club subscription service right for you?

Men are creatures of habit. We work hard. We tackle the world’s problems and the vast majority of our brains are devoted to making the world a better place. Because of this, what we wear falls to the back of our minds. We love our comfort. More importantly, we love it whatever “it” is to be easy.

One of the traits of a man who shops for himself is that when he finds something he likes, he doubles down. It triples, and so do we. If we like the fit, comfort, and the way something makes us feel, we’ll buy it in every color available. If that sounds like an efficient way to fill a wardrobe, it is, but the side effect is an entire wardrobe of the same thing. One of the best ways to combat this is with a subscription service, and one of the best is the Menlo Club, brought to you by the Five Four Group.

If you’re discussing the Menlo Club, here’s everything you need to know about it before signing up.

How the Menlo House subscription works

When you sign up for a subscription service, there’s almost always a quiz that you answer to let the company get an idea of ​​your likes and dislikes. The quiz for the Menlo Club subscription service is by far the the easiest and fastest. The first step is to choose from a few fundamental looks to get an idea of ​​your style. You will navigate through four pages. The first three will cater to your style preferences by letting you choose between a few looks. The last page will ask for your sizes. The great thing about this service’s sizing questions is that they provide images to help you choose the fits you like.

Once you have selected your preferences, you register. Pro Tip: They almost always have special offers and sign-up bonuses. As of this writing, you can sign up for less than half the monthly box price. Other times they will give you extra items as a bonus.

The regular registration cost is $60 and you will receive your first package immediately. Then, around the middle of each month, you’ll receive your next package with two or three new items for your wardrobe.

What’s in the Menlo Box?

When the subscription service started, it was called the Five Four Club. As it became one of the biggest competitors in the clothing subscription industry, it acquired more brands to offer its members. Of course, it couldn’t call itself the Five Four Club while sending marks from New Republic and Melrose Place, so it was renamed in 2018 when it hit 100,000 active members. Now the membership is called the Menlo Club as part of the Five Four Group, with Menlo House being its online store.

These new brands have expanded offerings to include shoes, jackets, and many styles that can make every package look different. It can stretch a wardrobe from something stale and uniform to expressive and colorful. Most deliveries include a top, such as a button down shirt or t-shirt, pants (such as jeans, shorts or even joggers) and shoes or outerwear.

How does it stack?

There are dozens of subscription boxes for men to improve their lives. Some upgrade their wardrobe, some upgrade their gear, but almost all of them have pros and cons. The Menlo Club Membership is no different. If the service is pleasant overall, it is not immune to its share of drawbacks.

The benefits of the service start with the price. While other subscriptions can get extremely expensive, even going up to a few hundred dollars per month, Menlo Club is quite affordable at $60 per month. Even for this small amount, you still get high quality pieces perfect to complete your wardrobe.

When the service started, users were limited to Five Four brand clothing. The addition of other brands, especially New Republic shoes, has greatly increased the service’s options. Finally, the service keeps track of what it has sent in the past so you can be sure you never receive a repeat.

Now the cons. Although the experience is overwhelmingly positive, there are ways to improve. The first is the initial style quiz. Consultations for professional style consultants can take hours, and even after that, learning a client’s preferences and curating a personal experience involves trial and error. Now, you won’t get this for $60 a month, but the initial Menlo Club exam only has four questions. It is a basic and superficial level. You probably get the same as most, if not all, other active members.

Finally, you get what you get. There’s no trade-in if you get something you hate that won’t wear out. You can exchange for a different size, but that’s it. It’s a bit of a gamble and that’s precisely why a more comprehensive style quiz would come in handy.

Conclusion

In the end, feelings about the Menlo Club come down to expectations. When you go into it knowing you’re paying less than most other clothing subscription services, and as long as you’re not expecting Armani or Tom Ford products, this service is a great way to extend your wardrobe. His specialty is definitely streetwear, and if you approach him with an open mind, you’re sure to walk away with items you may never have bought on your own from the store, but are now part of your favorite clothes.

If you’re no longer enthusiastic about getting dressed in the morning or before a date, you could do a lot worse than the Menlo Club.

