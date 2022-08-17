Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Stroke, Her Dress Style and Her Marriage

Hailey Bieber is one of the best-dressed women in the world, partly because she’s so ready to ruin everything. “I think back to the things I’ve worn and I’m literally so embarrassed. I’m like, what was I thinking?! It was so messed up,” she tells me from Idaho, where she and her superstar husband of pop, Justin Bieber, have vanished for a mini-vacation.It’s a startling confession for someone who telegraphs such confidence whether she’s hitting the gym or Oscar parties, and whose style is so obsessed with the chronicle. Embarrassment, however, is different from regret. “I’m never afraid to try anything. I think it just shows that there’s an evolution in motion [in my style]. It only grows. That’s kind of how I want to be in all walks of life.

Bieber, who is 25, describes himself as “a very regimented and routine person”. She grew up in Hollywood, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Brazilian-born Kennya Baldwin, and trained as a ballerina. Yet part of what makes him successful is his ability to deal with change. In the past year, she has suffered personal trauma due to a stroke-like episode from a blood clot in March. Then in June, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and suffered from facial paralysis, which caused him to postpone a series of US tour dates. That same month, Hailey launched a skincare line, Rhode (her middle name), which had been in the works for more than two years and is already winning accolades from the most discerning beauty fanatics.

His vision of marriage is paradoxically progressive. Many people in their 20s and 30s see marriage as something you do once life has reached stability, but Bieber, who married at 21, sees it as just the beginning: you don’t understand things and you get married, but rather you get married and you figure things out. “I just think life changes all the time,” she says. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is that over the past six months, we’ve both been through some very serious health issues. You gotta figure out how to deal with this shit as it goes, you know? There’s a reason they say “for better or for worse”. Like, this is for real!

This same as-you-go approach seems to apply to the way she dresses. She says her style “evolves every couple of months,” but what makes her unique is her meticulousness and willingness to take risks. Her hair, nails, and skin are always impeccably sleek, creating an understated elegance in even the messier looks. She also actively seeks out new designers, often years before they appear on the celebrity radar. She is the face of ERL, the brand founded by fashionable designer Eli Russell Linnetz, and was an early fan of Martine Rose, whose name was floated as a potential successor to Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton. . (Abloh designed Bieber’s wedding dress.)

“She’s one of the most stylish women I know,” says stylist Karla Welch, who has worked with Justin for years and Hailey for red carpet appearances. “I recently went to an event, and everyone looked like her. That’s how powerful and influential she is.

Still, Bieber is a street individualist. She looks fabulous in the usual influencer uniforms, like oversized greige suits and Princess Diana’s after-gym ensemble consisting of a baggy t-shirt, barely-there bike shorts and of sneakers. But she also wears things that are truly poised: a sheer white lace Coperni dress with funky little rosettes, weird Eytys jeans, or a Jean Paul Gaultier look from her heyday in the 1990s. is not the effort of a well-assembled team but the joyful expression of a real drying rack that roams the men’s department (that’s how she discovered Rose) and scrolls through sites like Ssense.

Although Bieber’s looks are hyper contemporary, his approach is ultra old-school. She imagines different “moods” (to use her favorite word) for trips and events, whether it’s a vacation in the Northwest or a friend’s wedding. Her process is true fashion icon behavior. In fact, it’s reminiscent of Diana’s, who Bieber paid tribute to in a 2019 magazine shoot and who also made thoughtful fashion choices with whimsy and ease. “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most watched woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did whatever she wanted with her style,” Bieber said of of the late princess. “She really expressed herself through her style despite the position she was in.”

Diana’s status as a paparazzi target also resonates with Bieber. She admits that getting dressed sometimes makes her anxious, although she likes it. “I have so many pictures taken that I sometimes feel like I’m putting pressure on myself.” In part, it’s his own perfectionism. “Even if I’m just wearing jeans and a t-shirt, I want it to be great jeans and a great t-shirt!”

Bieber always makes the effort, in fashion and romance. The day we spoke marked four years since she and Justin got engaged. “He’s still the person I want to rush to,” Bieber said. “I could fly somewhere and go to work, but I can’t wait to get back and hang out. And I feel like it’s because of the efforts that have been made on both sides. Ultimately, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work. And then I know that eventually, when the kids come on the scene, it’s going to be a whole other season of figuring out how to make it work.

Whatever happens, she’ll have the right attitude and look to handle it.

This article originally appeared in the September 2022 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, available on newsstands August 30.

