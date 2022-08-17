These back-to-school fashion trends will take parents back in time





Stylist Darcy Camden says parents should let kids put their own spin on ’90s trends. #newdaynw

When it comes to school clothes, tweens and teens definitely know what they want, which sometimes explains that battle between parent and child! But to help, we put stylist Darcy Camden between! She joined the show to officiate and share current back-to-school style trends. Darcy says: What is it about this year? It’s about experimenting, finding what you like, the freedom to express your individuality through clothes that make you feel good. And it’s about knowing that everyone has their own tastes. Were going to show the main trends for 2022, because I think it’s useful for parents to know what’s going on in fashion. There is something for every taste ! REVIVAL OF THE 90S. Everything we wore in the 90s is back. For millennial/Gen X parents, going back to school shopping is a bit like traveling back in time. Were talking about: cargo pants, corduroys, carpenter jeans, overalls, low-rise and high-rise jeans, Dr. Martens, scrunchies. Resist the urge to insert your own memories into these trends, the kids wearing them today weren’t alive in the 90s so this is all new to them! PINK! The color pink is EVERYWHERE, and it’s not hard to spot. Some are calling this trend “Barbiecore” after the upcoming Barbie movie or turning to artists like Machine Gun Kelley who rocks pink hair and has a documentary called “My Life in Pink.” Consider pink a gender-neutral choice for any teen who wants to have a little fun. LOGO OR NOT GO. Logo tees and sweatshirts are hot, and this year I’m seeing more vintage sports team logos in addition to band tees and other graphics. But the opposite of a trend is also a trend! Many children have told me that they don’t like logos, words or brands on their clothes. Two stores that offer plenty of things without a logo at affordable prices: Uniqlo and Oak+Fort. RETURN FROM THE SHOPPING CENTER. The stores in the mall are making a comeback! Maybe because we’ve been housebound for most of the past two years, it’s new to go to a store. American Eagle, Zumiez, Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap are all top destinations for teens. I especially like that Gap has a new line called Gap Teen for those who are out of Gap Kids age but not exactly what I wear: Gap Mom. STYLIST TIP: I think it’s helpful to generally know how stores are laid out. Usually, stores are organized into three sections: the newest and trendiest items are in the front of the store, the center of the store contains the core products and brand staples, and the back of the store contains sale items and out-of-season items. . Having this compass can make the process of going to the shops much less stressful. Darcy’s advice for stressed parents: Remember that school purchases can take place all year round. I know a lot of us grew up having an awful day with our parents trying to get it all in one afternoon before the first day of school, but I’ve talked to a lot of kids, and no one seems need a whole new wardrobe by Labor Day. . We don’t need to take on the pressure or the financial burden to buy everything now. I think we have an opportunity to reframe back-to-school shopping as something much more low-key. Get a few things now, add to them when the weather cools, buy the parts you need as you need them, and give yourself a break! Darcy Camden is the founder and chief stylist of Styled Seattle: your personal wardrobe stylist. [email protected] // Call/Text: 206.349.3401 // @darcycamden https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. a m on weekdays KING 5 and live stream on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

