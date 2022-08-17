I never had the best fashion moments and outfits





Devi Vishwakumar’s mix of colorful prints has become a trend among stylish fans of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’. Costume designer Salvador Perez tells POPSUGAR that he calls her “à la mode”, which means she has her own sense of style without being obsessed with luxury. “While we kept her printed pants and oversized cardigans, we also made her a little more fun and flirty.” Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is known for her quirky ’90s-inspired sense of style. She’s worn everything from multi-colored Free People cardigans to Urban Outfitters plaid pants paired with combat boots. It’s an aesthetic that’s loosely based on show maker Mindy Kaling’s sense of style during her teenage years in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Perez says. But when season three was announced, Perez was busy designing “Hocus Pocus 2” and handed the reins over to his former assistant. Glinda Suarez, who was also Kaling’s personal client for “The Mindy Project”. Suarez, who has worked with the “NHIE” costume team since the first season, managed a smooth transition by playing on Perez’s approach and further improving the outfits on the show. “Salvador is a tough act to follow, so of course there were some nerves getting the better of me for season three, but he set me up for success,” she told POPSUGAR via email. . “Devi got a bit of a shine,” Suarez teases of the protagonist’s newfound confidence in season three. “She’s now in first grade and finally has a boyfriend she’s been dreaming of since freshman year. While we’ve kept her printed pants and oversized cardigans, we’ve also made her a little more fun and flirty, starting the season with a bodycon dress for ‘Daxton’ debut. We also added lower necklines, like the sunflower blouse she wears to the party where she meets a new Indian idol. Ahead, check out all the fashion details Suarez shared with us for season three and look back at Perez’s best moments from seasons one and two.

