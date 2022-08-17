Shop Celebrities’ Favorite Reformation Dresses on Sale





Celebrities can’t get enough Reformations summer dresses. The fashionable brand is loved by everyone from pop stars like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo to models like Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber and right now the sustainable label is offering selected styles up to 40% off as part of its major summer sales. From pretty floral dresses to easy midi skirts, there are tons of celebrity-approved styles up for grabs. Read on to shop our favorite finds before they sell out. Lace dress ($149, originally $248) Reformation Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Lili Reinhart are among the many celebrities who have been spotted in this cute summer dress. Zoe skirt ($103, originally $148) Reformation Karlie Kloss was pictured strolling with her son in this laid-back midi with a thigh-baring slit; Eva Mendes also has it in red. Sarah Jessica Parker chatted with Vogue in this comfy dress, which will cost you way less than most of what’s in Carrie Bradshaw’s closet. Taylor Swift wore this fitted mini in her viral TikTok “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version). Olivia Rodrigo chose this stunning black velvet dress for her New Year’s Eve celebrations. Camila Cabello, Sofia Vergara, and Sarah Hyland all own this hit Ref style. Adele can say (or sing) “hello” to this classic mini-collar anytime she’s hanging in her closet. Get this adorable cherry print midi and get ready to pair up with Blake Lively. Sydney Sweeney sported this floral dress in a Season 2 episode of “Euphoria.” Nicola Peltz chose these pale blue briefs for a walk in New York with hubby Brooklyn Beckham.

