Fashion
Fashion retailer Shein announces pop-up store in Planos The Shops at Willow Bend
Global online retailer Shein, known for its inexpensive women’s clothing, is opening a pop-up store at Planos The Shops in Willow Bend next weekend.
Based in China shein will host a pop-up public store from August 26 to 28, just after stopover in Houston earlier this month. Items by two Dallas-area designers will be featured: Shelby Hilliardwhose collection is designed to be inclusive with a focus on petite women, and based in Fort Worth Cynthia V. Johnsen, which specializes in women’s clothing.
The online retailer is known for trending TikTok where women will show off their Shein carrying several fashion pieces they bought at the store, usually at a discount. Some influencers will even hint at online codes to use at checkout for massive discounts on already cheap clothes.
Fast fashion, or clothing made in large quantities at low cost, has been criticized for its effect on the environment.
According to a princeton university report, the fast fashion industry exports its products from overseas to avoid the high minimum wages demanded by governments in more developed countries. Observers also expressed concerns about the excessive use of water, the use of plastic microfibers and the excessive consumption of clothing. Princeton also points to the use of viscose, otherwise known as rayon, which is extremely harmful to the environment as it is made using harmful chemicals and unethical sourcing for the material.
Last month, the fast-fashion store was questioned by Mexico’s culture ministry because some details of the Sheins Fan-Trim top with floral print resembled traditional huipil embroidery made in 2017 by a southern artisan clothing brand. -eastern Mexico, according to Reuters.
The Shops at Willow Bend was recently purchased by Dallas-based Centennial real estate investment firm, with Dallas-based investors Cawley Partners and New York-based Waterfall Asset Management.
Shein has nearly 10,000 employees worldwide and sells in more than 150 countries, according to its corporate website. The store was founded in 2012 as a business-to-consumer fashion online retailer by e-commerce expert Chris Xu.
The shop will be open on August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on August 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
