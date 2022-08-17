East Virginia: 2022 Best Buys Winners





Antiques 1st: Kilmarnock Antiquities Gallery 144 School Street, Kilmarnock Virginie-Antiquités.com804-435-1207 Lynn and Steve Bonner opened the Kilmarnock Antique Gallery in June 1996 with just five salespeople, working seven days a week and only being closed two days a year. In its 25th year in business, it remains one of the most beloved antique galleries in the state of Virginia, featuring quality dealers and providing excellent customer service. 2nd: Williamsburg Antiques Mall, Williamsburg AntiquesWilliamsburg.com757-565-3422 3rd: Acme Antiques, Tappahannock Facebook: @Acme Antiques Tappahannock, 804-925-6471 Library 1st: Peach Street Books 401 Mason Avenue, Cap Charles PeachStreetBooks.com757-273-6449 In the historic buildings of a 1930s pure oil station and a 1950s 3-bay garage, Peach Street Books contains more than 10,000 gently used books and 500 new titles, as well as a cafe offering Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting Co. cafe. Curl up with a good book and a hot cup of coffee at this quaint Cape Charles treasure. 2nd: Book Corner, Kilmarnock KilmarnockVa.com804-435-3355 3rd: Book bin, Onley BookBinVa.com757-787-7866 consignment shop 1st: Winkles consignment shop 215 Mason Avenue, Cap Charles PeriwinklesVa.com, 757-678-2481 Located on Mason Avenue in Cape Charles, Periwinkles Consignment Boutique offers high-end women’s clothing, accessories and local crafts in an eclectic boutique environment. A love of fashion, thrift and upcycling inspired the owner to open the award-winning boutique, offering customers unique finds for a fraction of the retail price. 2nd: Consignments Rivah, Kilmarnock Facebook: @RivahConsignments804-435-8999 3rd: The Velvet Shoestring, Williamsburg TheVelvetShoeStringWmsbg.com757-220-9494 fine jewelry 1st: Burkes Fine Jewelers Agencies in Kilmarnock, Warsaw BurkesJewelers.com, 804-435-1302 Serving the Northern Neck since 1969, Burkes Fine Jewelers specializes in custom designs and unique pieces, and offers winding, repairs, appraisals, watch battery replacement, and engagement and bridal pieces. In business for over 51 years, this jewelry store offers only the finest treasures, the most accommodating service and friendly smiles when you walk through the door. 2nd: Rosss Fine Jewelers, Kilmarnock RossFJ.com, 804-435-3529 3rd: Moonrise Jewelry, Cap Charles MoonriseJewelry.com, 757-678-0055 Florist 1st: Smiths Florist and Gift Shop 6626 Main Street, Gloucester SmithsFlorist.net, 804-693-2010 Located in the charming Gloucester Courthouse, Smiths Florist & Gift Shoppe has been a Main Street staple since 1964. Family owned and operated, the expert designers at Smiths offer an assortment of arrangements for all occasions, from weddings to birthdays, thanks, holidays and quite simply, as well as gourmet and fruit baskets. Online critics rave about the Smith team going the extra mile. 2nd: The Wild Band, Kilmarnock TheWildBunchFlowers.com, 804-435-1044 3rd: Seagrass Floral & Apothecary, Cape Charles SeagrassFloral.com, 757-695-2130 Gift shop 1st: The Rivah 49 S. Main Street, Kilmarnock Facebook: @ShopTheRivah, 804-577-4291 Kilmarnocks The Rivah offers a one stop shop for the brands you crave. Simply Southern, Live Oak and Lilly Pulitzer are just a few of the favorites in stock. Items such as bath bombs, jewelry, clothing, and one-of-a-kind fun finds make for an enjoyable shopping experience. Customers love the hospitable atmosphere and impressive selection. 2nd: Colonial Collections, Warsaw BoutiqueColonialCollectibles.com804-333-0581 3rd: River Birch Gifts, Locust Hill RiverBirchGifts.com, 804-758-8814 Men’s clothing store 1st: waterline 80 S. Main Street, Kilmarnock Facebook: @ShopWaterline, 804-577-4160 Located in Kilmarnock’s popular city center shopping district, Waterline offers a variety of cool coastal styles for men and women. This store has all your clothing, shoe and accessory needs from classic brands like Vineyard Vines, Fish Hippie, Heybo and Socksmith. Waterline offers a taste of summer with its styles throughout the year. 2nd: Weekend Fashions, Kilmarnock WeekendsFashions.com804-577-4041 3rd: T-Town Tack, Tappahannock T-TownTack.com804-443-4614 Sporting goods or outdoor equipment 1st: RW Sports 1434 Northumberland Road, Callao RWSports.com, 804-529-5634 Once just a tackle shop with bait, tackle and saltwater t-shirts, RW Sports Shop now has over 10,000 square feet filled with turkey calls and duck lures, rods and reels , clothing, Yeti merchandise, guns, ammo and lots of Northern Neck bling. RW is known throughout the Northern Neck as Calleos’ one stop shop for hunting and fishing gear. 2nd: Baileys Bait and Tackle, Cape Charles BaileysBaitAndTackle.com757-331-1982 3rd: East Coast Outfitters, Exmore ESOutfitters.com, 757-442-4009 Women’s clothing store 1st: The Dandelion 4372 Irvington Road, Irvington Dandelion.com, 804-438-5194 The Dandelion has been a destination for fashion-forward women from the Northern Neck and beyond for over 40 years. Housed in a charming former parsonage built in the days of steamships, The Dandelion has been described as a living catalog and treasure trove of fabulous clothing, accessories and gifts for women around the world that owners Sheila Broderick Brown and Jean Ward- Smith have carefully curated. 2nd: The Rivah, Kilmarnock Facebook: @ShopTheRivah, 804-577-4291 3rd: Angies Strength & Style Boutique, Warsaw AngiesAndersStrengthAndStyle.com804-761-0211

