Fashion
Get smart sneaker options for regular use
The Jack & Jones shoes for men listed in this article are all sneakers and offer a wide variety.
Shoes are a fashion accessory that will never be enough. In addition, men want it as much as women. It is an essential element that must be replaced with new ones from time to time. Now, if you want to buy some of them, exploring online e-commerce platforms like Amazon is a good idea.
Not only are their products well priced, but there are plenty of choices to choose from. You can easily find the size you are wearing and place an order. The look of the shoes is quite practical as the photos and video were taken with great clarity. The good news is that all kinds of brands – big and small – are available on the platform. One of the brands you should definitely try is Jack & Jones.
We have compiled a list of shoes from this brand and think you should definitely try them. This collection only includes sneakers, which are very versatile and work well with a number of different types of clothing.
Jack & Jones Polyester Regular Lace Up Mens Trainers
This is a stylish pair of sneakers, intended for men. Ideal to wear with jeans, you can also pair it with shorts, three-quarter length pants, pajamas, sweatpants, etc. Sizes start from 6UK and go up to 11UK. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. The shoe was made of polyester. It has a flat heel type with a regular ankle height. It comes with a round toe type.
Men’s Jack & Jones Polyester Regular Lace Up Trainers(Grey, 43)
₹ 3,999
Jack & Jones 12222114 Mens Trainers
This pair of shoes is only available in one color (white) and in one size (41). This shoe comes with an Ethylene Vinyl Acetate sole and a slip-on closure. Its upper material is made of a synthetic material. It comes with a round toe design with a self-design pattern. It will look very impressive when worn with any type of casual outfit, be it jeans, tracksuit bottoms, shorts, etc., you can also wear it as a sportswear. It can be an ideal pair of walking or jogging shoes.
Jack & Jones sneakers (12222114_White_41)
50%
stopped
₹ 1,400
₹ 2,799
Jack & Jones Mens Leather Trainers
It is a very nice pair of leather shoes. It is only available in two sizes (8UK and 11UK) and one color (Cognac). It has a leather sole and a lace-up closure. It has a medium exposure width. It has a flat heel type with a round toe style. This is an ideal pair of shoes for a smart casual outfit, whether it’s cargos, chinos, drawstrings, joggers, and more.
Jack & Jones Cognac men’s trainers – 42 EU (9 US) (12169034)
₹ 4,999
Jack & Jones 12222119 Mens Trainers
This pair of sneakers is available in two colors – black and white. The available sizes start from 41 and go up to 45. The sole of this pair of shoes is made of ethylene vinyl acetate while its upper is made of synthetic material. It comes with a lace-up closure. It has a round toe and a self-design pattern on it.
Jack & Jones sneakers (12222119_Black_43)
₹ 2,999
Jack & Jones 236717602 Men’s Trainers
This pair of pale pink sneakers is an elegant shoe. Although pink is not associated with men, it can be an integral part of your shoe collection, if you so choose. Called Pale Blush, this pair comes in three sizes – 42, 43 and 44. It has an ethylene vinyl acetate sole and comes with a lace up closure. It comes with a memory foam insole. It’s great as a casual shoe option – wear it with chinos, corduroy and linen pants, drawstring pants, etc. and party.
Jack & Jones Men’s 236717602 Pale Sneaker-44 (236717602-Pale Blush)
₹ 2,499
Prices of Jack and Jones shoes for men at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Jack & Jones Polyester Regular Lace Up Mens Trainers
|3,999.00
|Jack & Jones 12222114 Mens Trainers
|2,799.00
|Jack & Jones Men’s Leather Trainers
|4,999.00
|Jack & Jones 12222119 Mens Trainers
|2,999.00
|Jack & Jones Men’s 236717602 Trainers
|2,499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay updated with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/shop-now/fashion/jack-jones-shoes-for-men-get-smart-sneaker-options-for-regular-use-101660624541610.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
