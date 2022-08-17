The FFRF asks the Kan school board. repeal the discriminatory dress code





The Freedom From Religion Foundation has secured a victory for free speech in Kansas. Get rid of your discriminatory dress policy, we urged a Kansas school district after a parent complained. I raise my children according to the seven tenets of Satanism, and while children of other faiths may wear clothing that declares their family’s religion, my family’s faith is specifically called out and prohibited in the school textbook dress code. , Mary Turner, mother of three student children at Hays 489 USD and member of the satanic temple, appealed during the public comment period a school board meeting on July 18. The school board, however, ignored his plea and instead voted 5-2 on August 5 to extend his ban on clothing promoting Satanism from elementary and middle schools to all schools in the district. Such a dress code discriminates against minority religions, FFRF pointed out in a letter written to the board in support of Turner, her children, and all non-religious and minority religious students and families at Hays US$489. Satanism is a religion and students cannot be isolated. to be punished or ridiculed for expressing religious or non-religious views in their public schools, FFRF staff attorney Chris Line wrote to Hays Board of Education Chairman Craig Pallister to $489. Banning dress codes over references to Satanism acted as a prior restriction on student speaking, we added. Changing this policy would cost the district nothing, while continuing to have it on the books, exposing the district to significant legal liability from any student or parent in the district who chooses to take legal action, we -informed the district. The FFRF press release worked its desired magic. The school board voted to revoke the dress code, as reported by sympathetic atheist Hemant Mehta. Maybe the threat of legal action finally got to them, he remarks in an article titledAfter legal threats, the Kansas school board repeals the ban on Satanism in the dress code. The FFRF is always happy to teach public educational entities the right constitutional lessons. We are delighted that the school board retracted after our letter, says FFRF co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor. It seems that our reasoning and our argument were quite convincing. The Freedom From Religion Foundations is a national nonprofit organization with more than 37,000 members across the country, including members in Kansas. Our goals are to protect the constitutional principle of separation between state and church and to educate the public on matters relating to nontheism.

