Fashion
Why To? Am I a bad person if I buy a dress from Shein?
This is the latest episode of The Oregonian/OregonLives advice column, Why Tho? by Lizzy Acker. Lizzys tips also appear in our weekly tips newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now.
Dear Lizy,
I’m going to a wedding in a few weeks and I really need a new dress. The problem is that every dress available in stores or online seems like some kind of prairie blouse with puff sleeves good for Instagram picnics but not what I want for a wedding. I’ve found a few options that seem to work on Amazon and Shein, but I try to be an engaged global citizen and not buy fast fashion disposables. I don’t know what to do because I haven’t found a single other dress that looks reasonable to wear to a wedding. Can I please just buy a Shein dress this time?
More cottage base cosplay
Dear No More Cottage Core Cosplay,
Ahh personal ethical calculus continues to live on as an American under capitalism as the environment crumbles beneath our feet.
For readers who don’t know, Shein is an online clothing store that sells a large number of styles at very low prices. From a Wired story, Shein updates its website with an average of 6,000 new styles every day. It’s a lot.
These garments are made at low cost in factories in China. A Shein dress that you might wear to a wedding, for example, might cost $12.
There are many downsides to fast fashion waste on a personal and professional level, safety conditions for workers (see Wired story), environmental concerns throughout the supply chain, considering disposable clothes. The usual problems of consumer culture, amplified.
Here’s the reality: it’s impossible to be an American, or probably even a human being anywhere, and be a neutral consumer or even a good consumer. All the products we buy, the food we eat, the cars we drive, the heating and cooling of our homes harm the environment. But there are things you can do to be better.
When it comes to clothing and sustainable fashion, one of my favorite Twitter users is Cora Harrington, who ran the blog The lingerie addict. She has a lot of interesting things to say about Shein and lots of great thoughts on how to be a more ethical wearer. A brilliant idea from her is eBay to sell very high quality clothes online. It’s cheaper and more durable.
There are many second-hand clothing options online. Find your local Buy Nothing group on Facebook or try ThredUp Where posh mark or, for children, Kidiz. You can use Rent the track to get a dress and send it back or even better, borrow a dress from a friend!
Normalize wearing the same dress to every wedding. Costume wearers can buy a costume and wear it for the rest of their lives!
Then, when shopping for clothes, only buy the things you want and wear them until the wheels come off.
Also remember this: you are doing your best. It’s hard to live under capitalism and try to be ethical all the time. But don’t give up! A quick fashion dress won’t raise the seas, but that doesn’t mean you should buy them all the time.
So buy one Shein dress if that’s all you can find, but don’t buy 10 Shein dresses because they’re so cheap. Wear the dress as much as you can, then give it away when you’re done. Just because her fashion is considered disposable doesn’t mean she has to be disposable for you.
Good luck!
Lizzy
Do you have a burning question? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @lizzzyacker!
Read more Why Tho?
You can find the entire Why Tho? archive here.
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/advice/2022/08/why-tho-am-i-a-bad-person-if-i-buy-a-dress-from-shein.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]