Dear Lizy,

I’m going to a wedding in a few weeks and I really need a new dress. The problem is that every dress available in stores or online seems like some kind of prairie blouse with puff sleeves good for Instagram picnics but not what I want for a wedding. I’ve found a few options that seem to work on Amazon and Shein, but I try to be an engaged global citizen and not buy fast fashion disposables. I don’t know what to do because I haven’t found a single other dress that looks reasonable to wear to a wedding. Can I please just buy a Shein dress this time?

More cottage base cosplay

Dear No More Cottage Core Cosplay,

Ahh personal ethical calculus continues to live on as an American under capitalism as the environment crumbles beneath our feet.

For readers who don’t know, Shein is an online clothing store that sells a large number of styles at very low prices. From a Wired story, Shein updates its website with an average of 6,000 new styles every day. It’s a lot.

These garments are made at low cost in factories in China. A Shein dress that you might wear to a wedding, for example, might cost $12.

There are many downsides to fast fashion waste on a personal and professional level, safety conditions for workers (see Wired story), environmental concerns throughout the supply chain, considering disposable clothes. The usual problems of consumer culture, amplified.

Here’s the reality: it’s impossible to be an American, or probably even a human being anywhere, and be a neutral consumer or even a good consumer. All the products we buy, the food we eat, the cars we drive, the heating and cooling of our homes harm the environment. But there are things you can do to be better.

When it comes to clothing and sustainable fashion, one of my favorite Twitter users is Cora Harrington, who ran the blog The lingerie addict. She has a lot of interesting things to say about Shein and lots of great thoughts on how to be a more ethical wearer. A brilliant idea from her is eBay to sell very high quality clothes online. It’s cheaper and more durable.

There are many second-hand clothing options online. Find your local Buy Nothing group on Facebook or try ThredUp Where posh mark or, for children, Kidiz. You can use Rent the track to get a dress and send it back or even better, borrow a dress from a friend!

Normalize wearing the same dress to every wedding. Costume wearers can buy a costume and wear it for the rest of their lives!

Then, when shopping for clothes, only buy the things you want and wear them until the wheels come off.

Also remember this: you are doing your best. It’s hard to live under capitalism and try to be ethical all the time. But don’t give up! A quick fashion dress won’t raise the seas, but that doesn’t mean you should buy them all the time.

So buy one Shein dress if that’s all you can find, but don’t buy 10 Shein dresses because they’re so cheap. Wear the dress as much as you can, then give it away when you’re done. Just because her fashion is considered disposable doesn’t mean she has to be disposable for you.

Good luck!

Lizzy

