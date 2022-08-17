Twillory Performance Dress Shirt Review: They Never Wrinkle





When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. Twillory Shirts are stretchy, wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking and designed to keep you cool.

Priced at $62.25 each when you buy four or more together, they offer the best value in smart workwear.

We’ve tested them and found them to be perfect for on-the-go and on-the-go professionals.

Through August 31, you can save up to 40% on shirts and more during the Twillory sitewide sale.



Dress shirts are probably the most important work clothes for men. You can find them at just about any menswear retailer in an abundance of styles and colors, but when it comes to finding shirts that are versatile and comfortable enough for your busy lifestyle, this is is where you will run into problems. Traditional dress shirts wrinkle quickly, often fit badly, and look pretty terrible once you start sweating all the things that don’t bode well when it comes to looking professional. But Twillorya brand best known for making the 100% formaldehyde-free, iron-free SafeCotton dress shirt, also developed a dress shirt which resolves many of the frustrations and limitations of traditional styles. A few members of the Insider Reviews team tried on the shirts, and each of us loved wearing them. The Twillory Performance Dress Shirt features a four-way stretch material comprised of cotton, lycra and the brand’s exclusive Cool Max fabric. What makes this material special is its ability to resist wrinkles, wick away moisture and keep your body cool. These innovative features help you stay clean and cool by regulating your temperature on days when you go from a freezing office to hot weather outside.





Twillory





Twillory isn’t the only brand trying its hand at more stylish dress shirts, but it’s the best value out there. His performance shirts are priced at $99 each, but cost less when bought in bulk two for $149, three for $199, and four or more for $62.25 each. In addition to regular savings at Twillory, the brand is running a huge sale with even deeper discounts. Until August 31, you can save up to 40% sitewide during the Summer Warehouse Sale. The sale also includes performance pants and jeans for $85 each when you buy two or more, performance polo shirts for $59.90 each when you buy two or more, performance shorts for $69 each when you buy you buy two or more and $20 off performance blazers. After testing the shirts, we found them practical for city life, as comfortable as t-shirts and great value for money. Read on to see what each of us thought of the shirts and to find out the different designs they come in. Shop Twillory Performance Dress Shirts Hereand check out our personal reviews below.

