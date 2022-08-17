Snap launches Carhartt’s new Bitmoji fashion collection, while continuing to expand its personalization tools

As Meta continues to work on advanced VR interaction, with a view to hosting the next stage of digital connection, Snapchat is charting its own course in building toward the future of the metaverse, which may or may not belong to Zuck and his team.

In addition to developing its own AR tools, an area in which it remains a prominent presence, Snap is also creating more advanced avatar options through its popular Bitmoji platform, which allows users to create digital likenesses of themselves since 2007.

The latest advancement on this front is Bitmoji fashion, with a range of well-known brands committing to creating digital replicas of their products, in which users can then dress up their Bitmoji characters.

The latest brand to join is Carharttwhich has partnered with Snap on a new range of Bitmoji items.

According Carhartt:

Inspired by Carhartt’s most popular men’s and women’s styles, the new digital offering allows Snapchat and Bitmoji users around the world to authentically represent themselves in the digital world through a variety of products and colors. The digital outfit includes the brand’s signature Detroit Jacket, K87 Short Sleeve Tee, Force Sweatshirt, BO1 Double Front Pants and Duck Bib Overalls.

Carhartt joins a growing list of top brands creating their own Bitmoji fashion collections, with Adidas, Converse, Nike, Jordan, Crocodile, Levi’s, american eagleWhite, Vans, Nickelodeon and Ralph Lauren all now host official Bitmoji item sets, providing expanded branding potential for their products, while giving Bitmoji users more customizable options for their in-app representations.

Which seems to be a key trend in the upcoming metaverse shift. Part of the recent NFT boom is tied to the concept of digital identity, with many seeing their cartoonish profile pictures as a new form of personalization and expression, which will eventually result in avatars and equivalent representations for use in social media. possible metaverse environment.

This seems less likely, at least from an NFT perspective, as NFT sales keep falling. But the concept that people will want to create unique digital personas to represent their personality in this new space is definitely on its way to becoming a major trend, as we’ve already seen in our early examples of what the metaverse interaction.

The current proxies we have for the larger view of the metaverse are game worlds, like Roblox and Fortnite, both of which generate significant revenue from in-game skin sales. In fact, Minecraft has built a the whole economy of creatorsaround custom character designs and features, with users looking to tweak and customize their in-game representations to better stand out from the crowd, with items based on achievements, spending, rarity, and more.

Eventually, if all goes as planned, well see similar trends in the metaverse, though it’s less likely to involve Bored Apes, and more likely to facilitate interactive customization, in various ways, which will also offer all the new branding opportunities through sponsored collections, like these Bitmoji offers.

And it will also eventually lead to direct digital apparel selling, which is the next step in Snapchat’s vision.

Back in 2020, Snap filed a patentwhich explained how its Bitmoji fashion process would eventually see Snap partner with a range of fashion retailers to provide Bitmoji versions of their items. This would then provide a bunch of new clothing options for your in-app avatar, while giving brands new opportunities to showcase their latest products in an engaging and interactive way.

The dual benefit of online and real-world product sales is an enticing allure and will no doubt become increasingly popular as we get closer to the future of the Metaverse.

But again, there’s also a question of whether Bitmoji characters will even be able to make the leap into the metaverse, and whether you’ll be able to use the same digital avatars across various apps and platforms.

It’s the ideal vision for the future of the Metaverse, where Universal Schematics will allow anyone to create avatars that can be used across Meta, Snapchat, Fortnite, Minecraft, and more. This would then mean that the character you create in an app will become your digital representation. in all worlds.

It’s an ambitious undertaking, requiring a lot of tweaking to make it work – but eventually, your Bitmoji cartoon might become, in effect, your universal avatar across all apps.

At least that’s what Snap is leaning towards, which could facilitate all new promotional and product showcase opportunities.