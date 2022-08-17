Form trumps fashion…but fashion matters





Freshman basketball coach at South Carolina Lamont Paris won’t be shy about doing some things differently when it comes to what his team will wear on game days. The throwback white uniforms were a real hit for the Gamecocks recently, bringing back a classic look, and these were soon followed by the throwback garnet duds. Uniforms are always a great topic for fans and players alike, and Paris is definitely up for something unique. He did it on his last stop in Chattanooga. Paris wins the trust of returning players “I did a gold uniform that I can take credit for, and a black one in one of my early years that had the city skyline on it. It’s become a new thing, this logo,” Paris recently told TheBigSpur.com in a one-on-one interview. “The basketball uniform we made was a huge hit. I like to make sure we’re good before I overdo it, but I’m not afraid to come out, if that’s something thing that guys want. I’m not fashion over form; I want to make sure we are who we want to be before we go too crazy with uniforms. South Carolina launched their throwback white uniforms in 2019, which were an ode to teams from the 1970s. All-time greats like Mike Dunleavy, John Roche, Alex English, Brian Winters and many more wore uniforms of the same style, and the tapes quickly became fan favorites. Garnet uniforms of the same style arrived last season, but black had not yet arrived. With Paris at the helm, he’s certainly willing to do what the players want to do, provided the program is in the right place. “I appreciate it,” Paris said of the players wanting to look stylish. “Between uniforms and shoes and whatever, guys can go out and have some swag. I get it, I like it. » Something new may not be in the cards for the Gamecocks this season, but look to Paris to get its own creative juices flowing, and also potentially lean on the players for their expertise as well. One thing is certain, however, and that is that he’s going to let the players bring their own style to the pitch, including what they wear.

