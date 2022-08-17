Kerala court remark on plaintiff’s attire in harassment case – The New Indian Express





By Express press service KOZHIKODE: An order issued by a lower court in Kerala that mentions the complainant's style of dress in relation to writer and activist Civic Chandran's early bail plea in a sexual harassment case has sparked controversy. Kozhikode Sessions Court Judge S Krishnakumar issued the controversial order saying the photographs produced showed the plaintiff dressed in a "sexually provocative" manner. The order was issued while granting early bail to Civic Chandran in the second sexual harassment case filed against him by Koyilandi police in Kozhikode district. "The photographs produced with the defendant's bail application would reveal that the de facto plaintiff exhibited herself to dresses that were sexually provocative. Thus, Section 354A will not prima facie preclude defendant," the Kozhikode Sessions Court said. in its order issued on August 12. The court also said that in order to file a complaint under Article 354A ICC, there must be sufficient evidence to prove that a woman's honor and dignity have been violated. According to the complaint, defendant Civic Chandran sexually harassed a young female writer at a camp held at Nandi Beach near Moodadi in Kozhikode district in February 2020. Two cases of sexual harassment were registered against Chandran at Koyilandi police station. In the first case, the court had previously granted early bail to Civic Chandran due to his advanced age and health issues. In this case, Chandran sexually harassed a Scheduled Caste writer at a book launch event in Koyilandi in April.

