Mark Wahlberg’s kids are ‘terribly embarrassed’ by his ’90s ‘Marky Mark’ fashion





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Mark Wahlberg’s kids don’t like his ’90s fashion sense. Wahlberg, 51, recently sat down with his “Me Time” co-stars Kevin Hart and Regina Hall for an interview where he shared that his children were “terribly embarrassed” about his former appearance. “Oh, they’re terribly embarrassed,” Wahlberg said during the interview with Entertainment Tonight, talking about her “Marky Mark” era fashion. “Marky Mark” was Wahlberg’s stage name in the 90s. However, Wahlberg jokingly added, “My son, the whole time we were on summer vacation, has no shirt on and has his underwear hanging out. He totally stole the whole look.” Wahlberg shares four children with his wife of 13 years, Rhea Durham: Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12. WHAT MADE MARK WAHLBERG FAMOUS? HOW THE ACTOR GOT FROM MARKY MARK TO FILM STAR Before Wahlberg made his acting debut, he was the lead singer and rapper of “Funky Bunch.” The hip-hop group started in 1991 and consisted of Wahlberg (Marky Mark), Scott Ross (Scottie Gee), Hector Barros (Hector the Booty Inspector), Terry Yancy (DJ-T) and Anthony Thomas (Ashley Ace) . The group’s most popular song was “Good Vibrations”. They also released other hits including ‘Wildside’, ‘I Need Money’ and ‘Gonna Have a Good Time’. The band broke up in 1993. Her daughter Ella has been seen wearing a vintage “Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch” t-shirt for the past few months. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Before becoming an actor, Wahlberg was a Calvin Klein model. After his musical career and his modeling for Calvin Klein, he turned to cinema. His screen debut was in the 1994 film “Renaissance Man”. He got his first leading role a few years later in 1996 with the film “Fear”. During a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Wahlberg shared that her oldest son, Michael, is still embarrassed by him now. “My son just turned 16,” he revealed. “And he’s embarrassed by everything I do. Even the stuff that people think is cool in 2022, like movies and stuff. He’s like, dad, that’s so stupid. Dad, that’s terrible.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Even with her son’s criticism, Wahlberg shared that her whole family came together to enjoy a viewing of her new comedy “Me Time.” “I watched with all my family [without them] learn all about the story and the scenario, and see the children being able to enjoy it as much as the adults [was great],” he said. “There’s a lot of humor that goes a bit over their heads, but it’s very enjoyable.” “Me Time,” starring Wahlberg, Hart, and Hall, hits Netflix on August 26. Fox News’ Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.

