Mens Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. The University of Kentucky men’s golf team has announced its 2022-23 schedule and will compete in four fall events and five spring events in preparation for the playoffs.

What an excellent schedule we have put in place for the 2022-23 season, said England head coach Brian Craig. We have a wide range of championship golf courses and solid terrain. A highlight certainly goes to the world famous Maidstone Club which sits directly on the Atlantic Ocean in Long Island, NY

We have also revised the SEC Match Play Championship which will feature 54 holes of stroke play followed by a round of match play,” Craig said. “This event, along with our SEC Championship in the spring, will be two of the most elite amateur events in all of golf. We have a strong core of returning players and new players who are ready to compete now. This team will work hard, play golf with confidence and patience, and do a great job of representing the Big Blue Nation on and off the course.

The Wildcats are bringing back seven players from the 2021-22 roster. Combined, the returning players have earned four top-10 finishes, 11 top-20 finishes and three of the UK’s five starters from its South East Championship and NCAA regional team will return.

UK stroke average leader Garrett Wood highlights the returning core. He averaged 71.55 and amassed five top-20 finishes. Alex Goff posted a 71.97 average with four top-20 finishes, while Campbell Kremer had two top-20 finishes and averaged 72.89 strokes. The Cats will also welcome three highly regarded newcomers to Oakley Gee, Solomon Petrie and Kevin Watts.

Details regarding each regular season course and event are below:

Island Resort Collegiate Invitational | Sage Run (resort island) | September 4-5

Sage Run is a course in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Paul Albanese, ASGCA of Albanese and Lutzke Golf Couse Design, designed it. Sage Run features a large drumlin, which is a long sloping ridge. He walks the course in different directions, encouraging players to interact and move along the course with him. Each hole has a unique character and feel. The course takes golfers through pine scrub, open and partially wooded areas.

The event will be a two-day, 54-hole invitational stroke play competition on the 7,309-yard course hosted by the State of South Dakota. Goff, Jackson LaLonde, Kremer, Cooper Parks, Tanner Parks and Wood all attended the event in 2021. Goff finished tied for 14th to help the Cats finish fourth.

Bearcat Invitation | Coldstream Country Club | September 19-20

The Coldstream Country Club course is modeled after the Scottish village of Coldstream. It is a par-71 course measuring 7,081 yards from the longest tees. The course designed by Dick Wilson opened in 1959.

The Wildcats return to the Bearcat Invitational for the first time since 2019. Craigs’ team won the Tag Team Championship in 2017 and have made four appearances in the event since 2011.

Goff and Cooper Parks were members of the UK’s starting lineup the last time the Wildcats appeared at the event in 2019. UK placed third, with Goff earning a tie for 13th.

SEC Match Play Championship | Old Overton Club | September 25-27

The SEC’s 14 teams will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to compete in a three-day tournament combining stroke play and match play.

Designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus in 1975, the 7,400-yard, par-72 Shoal Creek recently hosted the 2018 US Womens Open in addition to the 1984 and 1990 PGA Championships. It is ranked among the top courses in the state and is considered as one of the best in the country.

Kremer and Cooper Parks were among the starters for the event a season ago which consisted of match play only. Kremer went 1-2-1, while Parks was 1-3-0.

Hamptons Intercollegiate | Maidstone Club | October 3-4

The club’s name is derived from the original name of East Hampton, which was Maidstone after Maidstone in England. It was founded as a seven-hole course in 1894, before expanding to 18 holes in 1899. Set on 80 acres on the Gardiners Peninsula, the course presents multiple hazards from different angles including a marsh, Hook Pond, sand dunes, beach grass, reeds, well-placed bunkers and wind.

In 2014, Maidstone was ranked in the top 40 of golf magazine’s 100 courses in the United States and in the top 70 in the world.

This will mark Kentucky’s first-ever appearance in the event.

Battle at Briars Creek | Briars Creek | February 5-7

An integral part of the Briar’s Creek experience is how the golf course and the natural environment complement each other. There is no shortage of water, marshes, wetlands and wildlife, as well as occasional, rough and slightly rolling bunkers, but a fast putting surface.

Precision engineered and expertly maintained, Rees Jones’ masterpiece embraces the rich low country landscape and vegetation of Johns Island and the Kiawah River. Multiple tee boxes offer spectacular shots around, through and along unspoiled marsh and shore views, creating a scenic and spirited challenge for golfers of all skill levels.

Kentucky will begin its spring season the same way it ended its fall roster by playing in a new event and on a new course in Craig’s tenure.

Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate | Reflection Bay Golf Club | February 27-March 1

Reflection Bay Golf Club is located on luxurious Lake Las Vegas, 20 minutes east of the Las Vegas Strip. A 320-acre man-made lake, Lake Las Vegas is the centerpiece of this upscale residential resort community. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus. The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design, the only course of its type located in the State of Nevada.

Kentucky will participate in the event for the second consecutive season. The Wildcats ranked sixth overall on the field a season ago. Wood, Kremer and Goff were all on the field, with Wood marking the week with a tie for sixth place in the individual standings.

Invitation Schenkel | Forest Heights Country Club| March 17-19

Forest Heights is recognized as one of the finest in the Southeast. The course measures 7,123 yards from the championship tees. Although the tee shots are relatively forgiving, players face their biggest challenges when they hit the rolling greens. The greens feature subtle breaks that make reading difficult and making low scoring a difficult task.

Kremer had his career-best finish with a 16th-place finish and a 2-under score a season ago. Wood and Goff were also on the field, with Wood also making it into the top 20.

Hootie in Bulls Bay Intercollegiate| Bulls Bay Golf Club| March 26-28

This 7,220-yard course, just minutes from Charleston, is challenging and offers two par fives of over 600 yards. This tournament features some of the best college programs in the country each year. It sits along the tidal salt marshes north of Charleston and is known for its bold and somewhat idiosyncratic style. Given the ever-changing coastal wind conditions, the fairways are generously proportioned wide and green venues to provide players with a wide variety of approach play.

Kentucky is making its 18th overall appearance in the event in 2023. Wood, Goff and Kremer are all tied for 33rd in 2022, and the United Kingdom placed seventh overall.

Lewis Chitangu Memorial | Birdwood Golf Club | April 10-11

Set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Birdwood Golf Course opened in 1984 and was designed by Lindsay Ervin. In 2018, the course underwent a 20-month renovation led by legendary PGA Professional Davis Love III and Love Golf Design. When it reopens in July 2020, only five holes remain relatively similar to the original course, sharing the same lanes, direction and par as their predecessors. The new course now spans 50 previously unused acres of the property. The redesigned Birdwood drew rave reviews. Golf Digest ranked it the 3rd newest course in 2021, Golf.com ranked it the 7th course in Virginia, and GolfLink ranked it the ninth best college course.

Kentucky participated in the event for the first time a season ago. The Cats placed fifth overall and Wood tied for ninth, while Goff tied for 14th to lead the way. Kremer and Cooper Parks also appeared in the event.

Post-season 2023

SEC Championship | Golf club by the sea | April 19-23

NCAA Regional | to be confirmed | May 15-17

NCAA Championship | Grayhawk Raptor Course | May 26-31

For the latest news on the Kentucky Men’s Golf Team, follow us onTwitter,Facebook,instagramand on the web at UKathletics.com.