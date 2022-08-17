10-year-old girl becomes youngest trans model to attend New York Fashion Week





Ten-year-old Noella McMaher is already making her dreams come true. Six years after beginning its transition, Noella made history as the youngest trans model to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week when she walked for designer Mel Atkinson and Trans* Clothing Company. Trans clothing company* started in 2018 when a close friend came to Atkinson. Atkinson decided to start a fashion business that catered to the clothing needs of trans women, especially in the early stages of transitioning. Now, TCC is an all-inclusive brand with clothing for trans and gender-nonconforming people of all types. Noella never gets nervous or scared about anything. It’s a small professional! Noellas’ mother, Dee McMaher, said UK Metro. She was so excited to walk down the podium, excited to see everyone and the cameras. She knows exactly how to work a crowd. We’re so proud of Noella for being the first trans kid at New York Fashion Week, we’re in awe of her confidence and determination,” she continued. Noella already has so many transgender people of all ages reaching out to her for advice, support. According to her parents, Noella started saying she wasn’t a boy when she was just two years old. At four, she went to therapy and told the doctor she was a girl. While her parents think she’s too young to transition medically, she transitioned socially at age four, and at age seven she legally changed her name. It was also at this time that she began her modeling career. It’s been so amazing and pure to see her embrace who she is, her mother said. She is fearless when on stage and knows exactly how to work the crowd and the camera. Her parents are proud to support their trans daughter and only want the best for her. As the parent of a transgender child, it is my duty to protect her and make sure she is safe, her mother said. At ten, she is very mature for her age and confident. She wants to show other trans kids that it’s okay to socially transition and accept who they are. RELATED | Megan Fox bought trans children’s books for her son who wears dresses

