‘Bachelor’ stylist defends Rachel Recchia’s dress after backlash





Purify the air! Bachelor Franchise Stylist Cary Fetman had some words for the trolls after criticizing Rachel Rechiamost recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, Aug. 15 episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, wore a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date turned out to be romantic with the 25-year-old suitor admitting he was falling for Recchia, fans were more focused on the look of the Chicago natives. Viewers hopped on Twitter, sharing their not-so-nice thoughts on the reality stars’ vibrant dress. Later that evening, Fetman entered the chat. The fashion guru taken to instagramsharing a photo carousel of Recchia in her ensemble, which she teamed with black platform heels. For all I think I hate her, let’s take care of that dress tonight, Fetman began in the caption. If you had the unique chance to be the Bachelorette; 1: Would you choose to have fun with high fashion clothes that you would probably never have the opportunity to wear again? Or 2: a sexy black dress with sequins or a sexy silk dress? Vote 1 or 2? He added: @Pilot.Rachel on his date with sweet @ZachShall on their date at the @fabriquesdeslumieres Klint exhibition. Rachel wears a @azfactory red puff sleeve & @charlielapson ruby ​​and diamond earrings. Recchia appreciated that Fetman came to his side by writing, I love you! in the comments section. Fans also applauded the message from customers. The red dress is definitely the best of the season so far. I loved ! said one social media user. A second user shared: Love the looks this season! You rock! A third expressed: I LOVED that red look, the earrings are *chefs kissing*. Another fan wrote: Gorgeous dress on a gorgeous woman. Recchia also addressed the chatter on her own Instagram Story, reposting Fetmans’ statement. One of my favorite dresses! I love you so much @Caryfetman, she said. Fashion drama aside, season 19 of the bachelorette has become quite controversial. Many Bachelor Nation members aren’t thrilled with the dual-track format. Alongside Recchia, Gaby Windey also looking for love. They are told that people are going to come in and want to go out with them, and they decide who they are going to fall in love with, Nick Viallseason 21 BachelorTold We Weekly August 4. And then when that doesn’t happen and someone switches sides, it can really upset their psyche. I think it obviously becomes a different show. Kaitlyn Bristowewho appeared on Season 19 of The Bachelor, echoed similar sentiments. I started getting really mad watching it and frustrated and felt like the show was backing off, she admitted on We Weeklys Here for the Right Reasons podcast on August 9. I love that you said, we’re going to show beautiful female friendship that’s empowering. I like this. But there’s no way it won’t end with them pitting against each other. Whether it was planned or not, it will happen because you have two truly amazing, beautiful, and smart women up there. Hear Hollywood’s top stars share their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/news/bachelor-stylist-defends-rachel-recchias-dress-after-backlash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos