A new app called Santa can make local donations easier

Photograph courtesy of Santa Claus.

There’s a new way to shop in DC, and it’s kind of a cross between Amazon, a pop-up store, and a custom style box. It’s called Santa and instead of a sleigh full of goodies, it’s an app that lets you buy goodies from a colorful truck that will deliver to your doorstep. The Santa Trucks first launched in September in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and they hit suburban DC (and parts of the city) in May.

Washingtonianshopped Santa’s truckHere’s what we learned.

How Santa Claus Works

When you log into the app, you choose your “shopping preferences” from a selection of categories: men, women, children, pets and babies. When Santa’s truck is in your neighborhood, you receive an SMS from your personal shopper and you have 45 minutes to shop on the app. Looking for something and the truck isn’t there? You can call the truck, and it will usually stop the next day.

Once you’ve verified on the app, your purchases will be delivered to your door by your personal shopper in a Santa Claus tote bag (yes, you can keep it). You have 48 hours to request a return, which you can schedule with the truck for the next day. All purchases are made from the app, think of the truck itself rather than a mobile warehouse.

What Santa sells

What you see on the Santa Claus app depends on your chosen shopping preferences, the season, and whether you establish a relationship with your personal shopper. My personal buyer, Assata, said she would send men’s clothing to a client’s application. if she knows their boyfriend is in town, or pet treats if she remembers spotting a dog the last time she was at a client. (The pet section, says Assata, is huge with its customers). The general selection is wide, for example shopping with my preferences set to “women” I saw an assortment of clothing, jewelry, bags and skincare, as well as candles and oil. fancy olive. Although I didn’t see it on the app, Assata mentioned that she also had shimmering maple syrup and inflatable pools on her hands, it seems your personal shopper might suggest depending on your current needs. Clothes come in straight sizes, ranging from XS to XXL, although I noticed some clothes were in a more limited range. In addition to merchandise from big name brands, Santa says they stock items from local small businesses in the area.

“There are essentials, but you shouldn’t buy milk and eggs from us,” says Santa CEO and co-founder Roee Adler. “It’s higher fashion and cool things for your home.”

Adler called Santa’s merchandise “affordable premium”. When I browsed the app, the clothes ranged from $148 for a nice blouse to $395 for an asymmetrical skirt. However, other items offered by Santa Claus are closer to “affordable and affordable”: dog treats, for example, were around $8. Adler says they don’t charge more than the list price for items and sometimes have discounted items.

The best way to use the app (in my opinion)

The secret to getting what you want from the Santa Claus app is to tell your personal shopper what you’re looking for. For example, when your personal shopper tells you they’re in the neighborhood, you can text back to tell them you need a host/hostess gift, a housewarming gift for a new friend in town or a birthday present for your child classmate. Your personal shopper can offer suggestions or send you a virtual storefront of specific categories to browse.

“Part of what makes Santa Claus great is that feeling that there are human beings on the other side getting to know you and arranging the products for you,” says Adler.

While we want you to be able to search the app or see the full contents of the truck, it’s nice that the personal shopper helps you find the perfect gift. (Santa’s Team says more categories, unisex options, larger sizes, and a search bar feature may be coming soon).

Final Thoughts

While I’m not sure I regularly buy Santa Claus for myself, it seems like a great way to buy gifts, especially for people you’d otherwise have a hard time shopping for. Being able to browse through a curated selection of potential gifts seems like a much smoother shopping experience than rushing through Target to find a passable gift at the last minute, especially if Santa’s truck is in your neighborhood at the right time.

The app could also be used to please you. One sunny Friday, I was browsing the app and saw a free “Boardwalk Picnic Basket”, with everything you could want in a picnic basket. If I wasn’t at work (and had $100 spare), I might have ordered it. I mean, why not have a picnic? After all, Adler said the idea behind Santa was to “add some sparkle” to your day.