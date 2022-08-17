Fashion
See TikTok-worthy street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023
Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 shows ended on Friday August 12, after having viral on TikTok a number of times. Much like the short videos, it looks like the week has gone by too quickly and we’re not quite ready to say goodbye just yet.
Show after show, we’ve seen countless looks but not just on the catwalk. Copenhagen Fashion Weeks guests showed us what the city is really about with their street style. So to continue enjoying the bright colors, bold prints and fun textures of Copenhagen Fashion Week, we decided to revisit some of the most notable looks from the streets of the city.
While Copenhagen has its own unique charm, we couldn’t help but notice how fashionable these guests were. They adopted eye-catching colors, especially Barbiecore pink, bright green and baby blue. Some even sported these fashionable hues in their matching outfits, and extra points for durability to those who swapped pieces in a set with each other. Others chose to go solo with statement pieces, especially Western-inspired accessories like hats or cowboy boots. But the hottest accessory seemed to be the humble bicycle.
Copenhagen Fashion Week attendees weren’t afraid to wear some of the most controversial trends. In fact, they seemed to have heeled socks (and even sandals) down to a science as they channeled Bella Hadid. Picking up Y2K fashion, guests took this trend to the next level, not only with bright hues and chunky shoes, but also with layers. Yes, they did indeed tackle the highly controversial skirt-over-pants trend and weren’t mad about it.
In fact, it looks like we could all learn a thing or two from Copenhagen Fashion Week. Whether you recreate them or are just obsessed with them like us, here are some outfits that inspire us a lot when it comes to style. Scroll to see the street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week.
