Harrods expands its masculine universe with two new dedicated spaces





LONDON Harrods is tripling. The British luxury department store has unveiled a new men’s space dedicated to sunglasses, grooming and perfumes on the second floor. No more WWD It’s part of the company’s entire store redevelopment plan that began in 2018 and is expected to be completed in early 2024. Last year, the retailer opened a 4,000-square-foot space focused on sportswear for men. My vision was to shop in Harrods a simple, thoughtful and luxurious experience, and with the launch of men’s sunglasses, Grooming and Fragrance I look forward to welcoming customers to a space where they can make the ultimate finishing and initial touches; from nurturing skincare to the coolest eyewear on the market, said Simon Longland, head of menswear at Harrods. The David Clulow sunglasses store is Europe’s largest offering for men with over 500 shades on display. – Credit: Courtesy of Harrods Courtesy of Harrods The David Clulow sunglasses store is Europe’s largest offering for men with over 500 shades on display, from brands such as Retro Super Future, Dita and Cazal. There’s more than meets the eye with customers being offered a private room to try on sunglasses in their comfort rather than in the store and for browsers a digital screen has digitized all sunglasses for that consumers can try them virtually. Last summer, Harrods unveiled an out-of-this-world business with the opening of three more stand-alone stores Beauty H stores in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Bristol and Newcastle, England. H Beauty already has two physical locations in Lakeside Shopping Center in Essex and Central: MK in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. The grooming market is booming for the department store with an Adam Grooming Atelier on the second floor and now a dedicated grooming and fragrance space that will introduce customers to new brands such as Escentric Molecules, Humanity Cosmetics and Murdock alongside its bestsellers from Tom FordCreed, Acqua Di Parma and Penhaligons. The decision to create a care and fragrance space dedicated to our menswear customers was simple. With an ever-growing interest in personal care we’re seeing, it seemed only right to bring together an easily accessible and highly curated edition of the best grooming and fragrance products on the market, all in one place, said Mia Collins, Head of beauty at Harrods. The Mens Grooming and Fragrance space was designed by David Collins Studio, a frequent contributor to the department store. The studio remodeled the Chocolate Room and Men’s Shoe Wing in 2021 in their signature aesthetic of marbles, textured glass, mixed metals, dark woods, and reflective surfaces. Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebookand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

