Fashion
“I can do what I want and wear what I want”
Bad Bunny is in its authentic era.
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaarthe “The “Party” singer opened up about his decision to wear dresses, revealing the choice was about his sense of self, not sartorial attention.
“I’m not doing it to get more famous or to get attention or disrespect anyone. People on the outside may think I have a strategy or I’m wearing this to get attention. , but really I just know who I am,” the artist says.
The Puerto Rican native, born Benito Antonio Martnez, can trace his fascination with women’s clothing to his childhood.
“I always remember seeing the women’s clothing pieces and they always fit me so much better and they had so much variety,” he said.
However, as we got older, the societal implications associated with difficult gender binaries became evident.
“Obviously as you get older you start to see what the world shows you and if I lived my life that way I couldn’t dress the way I really want to,” he said, adding that mainstream success gave him the freedom to explore his style to the fullest.
“Up to a point, fame and where I am give me the confidence to do all of these things,” he said.
On the heels of massive professional success, topping records left and right, the rapper and singer fully embraces the room for textile expansion his career has afforded him.
“I’m taking this time in my life where I can do what I want and wear what I want, to live my life more authentically,” Bad Bunny said.
His platform has allowed him to dress in a way he connects with, which is just one of the many ways he’s become himself after achieving once-in-a-lifetime stardom. a state of mind in which he had to grow up.
“Maybe at the very beginning of my career I tried to pretend to be someone I’m not, but I learned that’s how artists get lost, c It’s because they forget themselves as a person and invent a fictional personality for themselves,” he said.
Sell-out shows and chart-topping hits come with expected niceties, but for Bad Bunny, being able to do and wear what he wants reigns supreme.
“My goal will be to do things that I enjoy, never to be a billionaire or whatever. If I don’t feel passionate about something, then I won’t do it, no matter how much it is,” he said. he declared. .
“But, hey,” he added, “if we get to a billion one day, then we get to a billion.”
Well-being, parenthood, body image and more: discover the who behind the whoo with the Yahoo Life newsletter. register here.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/bad-bunny-wears-dress-harpers-bazaar-cover-175055498.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]