Tsuut’ina designer heads to New York Fashion Week





An Indigenous fashion designer from the Tsuu’tina First Nation will showcase part of her collection in New York City next month at an event for emerging and diverse talent. Stephanie Crowchild says she draws inspiration from her ancestors, and each creation celebrates her culture. “I’m honored and excited to see what’s to come after New York,” said Crowchild, who created Stephanie Eagletail Designs from her home in the First Nation just west of Calgary during the pandemic. On September 9, she will hold a 10-piece fashion show in the Rise of New York Fashion Week event, which allows independent fashion designers to showcase their collections to a global audience of press, stylists, retailers and industry influencers. About two dozen designers from around the world are listed as participants, a handful are indigenous. Many of Crowchild’s pieces are made from converted woolen blankets from Hudson’s Bay or US-based Pendleton, which she then fashions into tailored jackets destined to become heirlooms. A private sale of his jackets ranges from $750 to $1,000. Her mother and aunt taught her how to sew and make a jacket when she was 17, and many of her modern designs pay homage to the styles worn by her grandparents, often statement pieces against colonialism. “It’s beautiful to be indigenous and to wear indigenous clothing based on what our ancestors wore,” Crowchild said. Her goal is to create a fashion brand while raising the profile of Indigenous clothing and art. “It makes me really proud because we’re bringing more Indigenous representation,” she said. SEWING SUPPORT A Calgary film producer is supporting Crowchild by creating a video vignette to display during the fashion show, saying she is so inspired by her entrepreneurship. “I think it’s even more important not just for Stephanie, but also for the Tsuut’ina Nation, certainly for young indigenous women, who want so much to show how talented they are,” said Eda Lishman, creator and development for Fetecine Filosophy. . Lishman says supporting Indigenous creativity is part of reconciliation. “This is our chance to find ways to collaborate with indigenous peoples,” she said. The Tsuut’ina Small Business Initiative partially funds his trip and showcase. Crowchild travels to New York to protect his pieces from potential airline disruption, while keeping costs down as his two daughters and some models will accompany him. She is also hosting a preview fashion show on Friday night at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex to help raise funds.

