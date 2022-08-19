Fast-fashion giant H&M accused of greenwashing in US lawsuit





Swedish fast fashion company H&M has been sued in the US for misleading marketing, in which it, as the plaintiff claims, misrepresents some of its products as durable. The lawsuit, brought by a New York state resident, appears to reflect growing consumer awareness of companies’ greenwashing practices. The plaintiff, Chelsea Commodore, claims that the majority of H&M products marketed as durable are no more durable than its other products, according to reports. Consumers, she argues, are driven to pay higher prices in the belief that they are buying environmentally friendly products. Buyers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of the garment industry Shoppers are undoubtedly becoming more aware of the negative environmental impacts of the apparel industry and opting for sustainable products. According a recent studynearly 80% of US shoppers consider a product’s environmental impact before buying it, while around 70% would change their buying habits if they learned that a brand was not operating sustainably. This makes it all the more important to identify and expose greenwashing, a practice of misleading customers into believing that a company’s products and operations are more environmentally friendly than they appear to be. are actually. Companies usually do this by using attractive words without strict legal definitions in their marketing campaigns, such as sustainable, green or clean. » Other fashion majors have also been arrested for greenwashing This practice has also been detected in other global fashion brands, such as Zara in Spain and Uniqlo in Japan, but also in other sectors, according to the environmental organization Earth.Org. Also, fast fashion brands and green initiatives are widely advertised, even though they are only a tiny part of their business, Earth.Org. Noted. Only 20% of discarded textiles are reused or recycled The clothing industry in general is widely regarded as a major environmental polluter, generating large amounts of textile waste. Globally, only 20% of discarded textile products are reused or recycled, while 80% are landfilled or incinerated, according to Remake, a global advocacy organization fighting for fair pay and climate justice in the world. clothing industry. Clothes that end up in landfills can emit methane for more than 200 years Clothes that end up in landfills take up to 200 years or more to decompose, emitting methane gas in the process, Remake warns, noting that this greenhouse gas is more potent than carbon.

