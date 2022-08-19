Here is your invitation to the IKKS Paris Fashion Week shopping party





We love a launch. So, here is a new French fashion brand to crack. Presentation of IKKS Paris. Cool, chic and neatly organized. French fashion and lifestyle brand IKKS Paris is making a big impact in the world of women’s, men’s and children’s fashion. The recent launch in the UK has generated a lot of excitement. IKKS Paris has opened not one, but two boutiques in London’s most iconic fashion destinations, Carnaby Street and Kings Road. Best of all, there’s an event to celebrate and you’re invited. Thursday September 15 IKKS Paris, 3 – 4 rue Carnaby, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The French style knows, so this evening is going to be magnificent. The store is simply beautiful. Before you even step inside, you’ll be greeted by the most incredible coral installation, this enduring work of art sets the tone for the flagship store. You will feel like you are about to enter a wonderland. And that’s exactly what IKKS Paris is. And as the fashion week evenings go on, this event promises to be filled with Parisian flamboyance. Come from 5 p.m., enjoy the free prosecco and discover the AW22 collections. There will be a masterclass from one of our fashion editors Grazia, who will share her insights and inspiration for the key looks, pieces and trends for the coming seasons. You will be able to enjoy a personal styling session with one of the Grazia team members, and there will also be an in-store fashion illustrator, to draw your most stylish selfie ever. As well as a polaroid photographer to capture the fun. Guests will also have the opportunity to buy the IKKS Paris collection at a lower cost with an exclusive 20% discount on the event * . Discover AW22 at IKKS Paris The brand new AW22 collection from IKKS Paris is a fusion of different eras, cultures, genres, styles, influences and heritages. The seven themes consist of GRUNGE POETRY, OFFSET MILITARY, ROCK ARISTO, NEO EXPLORER, NAVY REBEL, BOHEMIAN POETRYand URBAN LAB. With women, men and children all taken care of. Offbeat military, grunge and bohemian poetry themes are for womenswear only, while the urban lab theme is for men only. Here are some of our top picks Slide 2 of 7 Women’s Chevron Khaki 1440 Reporter Tote Bag We fell for this bag the second we laid eyes on it. It’s a perfect size. It’s smart and cute. From the 1440 collection, this bag with double zipped pockets has removable straps and can be worn on the shoulder, crossbody or with the shorter double straps. With its iconic quilted suede chevrons, this timeless IKKS is now available in almond green suede, a pastel color perfect for all your party and summer outfits.

Floral Print High Waisted Joggers for Women Chic and casual, these floral crepe jogger pants are a summer must-have. The straight cut is flattering and the print is simply stunning. Pair it with a plain white T or a soft blouse. Dress top to bottom in heels or sneakers. These versatile pants are a summer wardrobe staple. We also say get the matching jacket because a suit, this look will carry you through fall.

Women’s Tropical Floral-Print Crepe Suit Jacket The military colors of this floral print give this jacket a unique side. It’s the kind of sharp tailoring that makes a statement; the cut is exquisite. Pair it with the matching pants and you have a suit or just throw on a pair of jeans. Wear with shorts and a cardigan for warm summer style.

Women’s khaki cotton shirt with army insignia and epaulettes This khaki overshirt is ultra trendy and will bring a casual military touch to your outfit. We liked the details, the badges and the epaulette-style pleats on the shoulders. A very easy to wear shirt, the long length will be cool with shorts and pumps. We say it’s a perfect festival piece.

Ecru slim shirt with black tapestry print for men IKKS Paris told us that the tapestry print is borrowed from monarchist decors but revisited in black, to bring the ecru shirt up to date. It’s more rock, more poetic. We think that with its cut, refined details and bold print, this shirt is a statement piece.

Women’s Voile High-Neck Ruffled Blouse This rock elegant blouse is the must-have of the season. The flared and fluid fabric is light and feminine. The ruffles add to the drama. And best of all, there’s literally nothing it can’t be worn with. This blouse is perfect for any occasion.

