Laredo Fashion Week is coming

Laredo Fashion Week kicks off on August 19 before its designer fashion show is held on August 20.

The fashion show is a local tradition and will showcase the talent and fashion of models from the school and the Avanti model agency as well as 13 international fashion designers.

For the fashion show, there will be three separate shows: the Children’s Designers, Ready-to-Wear Designers and Haute Couture Designers shows. According to the organizer, 80 local models will participate as well as 30 local hair and makeup artists during the event. Each show will host separate designers by category and are separated by time slots. The Kids Designer show will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Prêt à Porter from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and Haute Couture from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The list of creators is as follows: Haute Couture Jeanette Toscano – Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Jacobo Borge – San Pedro Garza Garcia, NL, Mexico.

Carlo Sotomayor – Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Ramiro David Accessories – Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Renee Suarlo Haute Couture – Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Daniel Quijano Couture – Salamanca, Guanajuato, Mexico. Ready to wear Majorca Mexico – Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

HonoratoMx – Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Anah Perales – Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Mardi Love – San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Brand Esteva – Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Monica Armas – Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico. Kids Fashion Rags / Fabiola Sol – Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Renee Suarlo Haute Couture – Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Carrousell Kids Fashion – Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. The show has been covered over the years, with local models showing off extravagant dresses and the latest fashion designs from visiting designers. Considered a staple of Laredo fabric, the fashion continued to grow and local fashionistas brought attention to their own work. Jude Hinojosa, a student from Central Saint Martins’ Masters Fashion program in London, has been chosen as one of five students whose work will be featured in Dr. Martens’ “All Access Summer” campaign. And on the streets of Laredo town, photoshoots saw partnerships between Dreamers Photography School and Avanti. According to Laura Cervantes, director of Avanti, the photo shoot was part of a class where the models prepare different outfits and clothing themes based on the concept of rock. The theme lends itself well to the biker lifestyle, which is where the collaboration with several biker groups was born. Cervantes is the director of Laredo and Houston Fashion Week, which has been a modeling and fashion boon for the border area. As New York has strict prerequisites, local models can showcase the collections of visiting international designers in August for Laredo Fashion Week.

