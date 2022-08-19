The ‘Fast fashion’ hotline wants to cure your shopping addiction





Stay away from that sales rack. online retailer threadUP has teamed up with ‘Stranger Things’ star Priah Ferguson to launch a new phone service designed to deter fast fashion enthusiasts from impulsively grabbing cheap clothes, much of which quickly ends up in landfills. ThredUP created the initiative after a survey of 2,000 Gen Z Americans found that a third of them felt “addicted” to fast fashion, which includes affordable and trendy clothes sold at some of the country’s most popular retailers, including Zara and Forever 21. “Hey Priah here you have reached the ‘Fast Fashion Faith-Based Hotline’ which means you want to break away from fast fashion,” Ferguson, 15, says in a recorded message that plays after a US caller dials 1-855-THREDUP. “You and the planet deserve better,” the actress continues, before offering callers three different options. Ferguson promotes the new hotline in an ad for thredUP. The ‘Stranger Things’ star recorded a series of messages for shopaholics calling the number. Threup Ferguson shot to fame after joining the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ in 2017. WireImage “If you’re about to splurge, girl no. Press 1,” Ferguson asks, the number leading into a lecture by the star on why fast fashion is bad. If a caller presses 2, they can hear Ferguson explain why thrift shopping is a better alternative for the environment. Meanwhile, an option to press 3 allows the starlet to share her own fast fashion horror story in an effort to trick the caller into putting her clothes back on the rack. Fast fashion clogs landfills and is widely known to be bad for the environment, but people can’t stop shopping. A 2018 survey of 2,000 Britons found they were buying twice as much clothes as a decade ago. “We were surprised by the number of people who said they were acutely aware of their individual spending habits and that they were impacting the planet, but were doing it anyway,” said Erin Wallace, vice president of marketing. integrated from thredUPs.Business in vogue this week. Many young people buy clothes for their social media feeds, before abandoning the models after just a few uses. The clothes are then tossed in the trash, where they often end up in landfills taking decades to decompose. Workers are seen working in a garment factory in southern Pakistan in 2019. Fast fashion is cheap to make and sold at affordable prices. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images In 2018, The Post reported on a survey of 2,000 Britons which found the majority were buying twice as much clothes as they were ten years earlier. The survey also revealed that one in 10 respondents threw away their clothes after wearing them only 3 times in photos posted on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, one in 5 respondents admitted to throwing unwanted sewing in the trash rather than donating or recycling it.

