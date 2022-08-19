Virginia Basketball wraps up Italy tour with thrilling OT win over KK Mega Basket





Virginia’s men’s basketball exhibition tour of Italy ended on Friday in exciting fashion as UVA’s rematch against KK Mega Basket in Rapallo required two extra periods to determine a winner. After picking up blowout wins in the first two games of the exhibition tour, Virginia got a rude awakening as a strong KK Mega Basket team filled with talented players with professional basketball experience dominated and defeated. UVA 92-73 Thursday. After this humbling but valuable learning experience, the Cavaliers had an immediate chance for redemption as they returned the following day to face the same KK Mega Basket team on Friday. Virginia led for most of regulation time, but a one-footed jumper from KK Mega Basket’s Malcolm Cazalon beat the buzzer to send the game into overtime. Extra time was not enough to determine a winner, but UVA held on and eventually emerged victorious, avenging Thursday’s loss with a 94-87 victory. Under Tony Bennett’s rotation system, in which three players are absent from each of UVA’s games in Italy, first-years Ryan Dunn, Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond were inactive for Thursday’s loss. These three freshmen returned to the floor for Friday’s rematch, while Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick – all upperclassmen and starters on last year’s team – were inactive for the last. tour game. UVA went with a starting five of Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, Ben Vander Plas and Francisco Caffaro. Perhaps due to different staff members creating more advantageous matchups or perhaps due to Tony Bennett and the UVA coaching staff making strategic adjustments after Game 1, the rematch. Friday went much better for the Hoos, especially on the defensive side of the floor. Virginia led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter behind seven points from Kihei Clark and six from Reece Beekman. By halftime, the Cavaliers had built a 10-point advantage as freshman Isaac McKneely led the team with eight points, including a pair of threes. UVA led 34-23 at halftime, a marked improvement on the defensive end after giving up 44 points in the first half on Thursday. KK Mega Basket cut that deficit in half late in the third, but eight points from Reece Beekman in the third quarter helped the Hoos hold on to a 52-47 lead. With UVA leading by two with just seconds remaining on the clock, KK Mega Basket’s Malcolm Cazalon hit a hotly contested one-footed jumper just inside the top of the sideline as the buzzer sounded to level the game at 69-69 and send it overtime. Reece Beekman continued his strong performance in overtime, helping the Cavaliers keep pace with KK Mega Basket as the game was still tied at 79-79 after the first overtime period. Finally, Virginia managed to rebuild a multi-possession lead in the second overtime and freeze the game, ending the Italian tour on a high. To note: This article will be updated with individual stats when that information becomes available. We will also include any highlights or other video material posted on the team’s social media channels as they are released. Scroll to continue Virginia concludes its exhibition tour with a 3-1 record and returns to Charlottesville on Saturday. We’ll have more analysis and takeaways from UVA’s four-game exhibition tour in the coming days on CavaliersNow. Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

