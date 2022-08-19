See Alison Brie in an alluring red dress





By Dan Lawrence | Alison Brie, star of the former hit Netflix series GLOW releases a new film, the romantic comedy-thriller Spin me around. Brie, along with several of her co-stars, were in attendance for a special premiere of the film at the London West Hollywood on August 17. The actress posted it Red carpet watch on Instagram, allowing her followers to see her in an alluring red dress. Alison Brie can be seen wearing a stunning red dress by fashion label David Koma, and the look, which was completed with shoes from Christian Louboutin and jewelry from Nouvel Heritage, isn’t too different from the one Brie is sporting on the film’s poster, to which she also treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers last month in anticipation of spin me around Release. The film, written and directed by Jeff Baena (whose credits include writing and directing Life after Beth), sees the Brie star as Amber, who wins an all-expenses trip to Italy sponsored by the restaurant chain that employs her, allowing her to meet the company’s eccentric owner, played by Allessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark) and things quickly take an unexpected turn as Amber finds herself embroiled in the romance and grim mystery surrounding Nivola’s character. Aubrey Plaza, Debby Ryan and Molly Shannon join Brie and Nivola in the cast, you can see the trailer for the film (available to watch now in theaters and on AMC+) below. Alison Brie was present at the spin me around first with her husband David Franco. Franco, a successful actor in his own right, has much to celebrate, as like his wife, he currently has a new film available to the public, Day shift. The Netflix original sees the Franco star alongside main man Jamie Foxx. The Ray The star plays a disgraced vampire hunter who seeks to collect enough bounties to keep his wife and daughter from moving across the country. Franco is a numbers office drone assigned by a bureaucratic vampire-hunting agency to make sure the once-disgraced Foxx doesn’t stray from the beaten path. The film, which was number one on Netflix until today (August 19), also stars Snoop Dogg as one of the coolest vampire hunters to ever hit the screen. In addition to having a marital bond on the spin me around red carpet courtesy of Alison Brie and Dave Franco, there’s also a marital bond in the movie itself. Brie co-star Place Aubrey is married to screenwriter and film director Jeff Baena. Surprisingly, this is the fourth independent project that Brie and Baena have worked on together and it is the second project that they have collaborated on as writers. Previously, Brie appeared on the Showtime series Baena Toast at the cinema and the movie 2017 The Little Hours. Brie co-wrote the 2020 film horse girl with Baena, which he directed and Brie starred. Clearly, Alison Brie and Jeff Baena love working together and the pair have created some truly unique pieces of film and TV in the past, so it’s no wonder Brie was so eager to celebrate their latest project with this. iconic red look on the spin me around first.

