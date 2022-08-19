Fashion Briefing: The next era of women’s suits is upon us

The next era of female costume is upon us

The tired market of yesterday now reads like white space, as more brands introduce women’s suits in response to new demand.

On Friday, Indochino, 15, a maker of bespoke men’s suits, announced its expansion into bespoke women’s suits. Two suit silhouettes designed for women’s bodies are now available in eight of its stores in Toronto, Seattle, Vancouver and New York. She also presented her first skirt.

Other companies specializing in men’s tailoring have recently expanded into women’s styles and subsequently reported results punctuating the opportunity. These include Japan-based Kashiyama, which launched in the United States three years ago, expanding its tailored suit options in the market to include women’s cuts in 2020. Its sales in the category have since increased every month, with a particularly large increase in the last eight months, according to BJ McCahill, vice president of Kashiyama. Meanwhile, Chicago-based SuitShop, which expanded its tuxedo business to include styles for women in late 2019, would have increased its revenue from $3 million to $20 million over the next two years.

The leaders of these brands say that the trends are working in their favor. Many women are looking to update their work suit cuts to feel more comfortable and, therefore, up-to-date. Others want to take it to the next level by wearing matching sports sets to more polished looks that are just as easy. Finally, there are those looking to modernize their approach to formal wear by thinking beyond predictable and more formal dresses, as consumers become increasingly budget-conscious, cost-per-garment clothing purchases are also become a more important consideration.

For Indochino, getting womenswear right will take a slow and steady approach, CEO Drew Green said. We sold [exclusively] to men for 15 years; we have a lot to learn, he said.

At the earliest, the company will roll out the women’s category on its e-commerce site and the rest of its showrooms towards the end of this year, after honing the offering and customer experience based on customer feedback. . After opening six more stores by October, it will have 93 locations in 44 markets, none of which will exclusively sell women’s styles. The plan is also to eventually launch fabrics that meet women’s preferences.

As Indochinos has been very conservative in budgeting for the womenswear launch, there is no pressure to move quickly, Green said. However, he predicted that the company’s women’s business will be as big as the men’s in 10 years. From 2020 to 2021, sales of Indochinos have increased by 85%.

Were growing at a rapid pace and doing so profitably, he said. At the same time, we were investing in the business and maximizing every opportunity.

Over the next 12 to 24 months, Indochino plans to refine its existing categories, rather than introduce new ones. It launched outerwear and casualwear just before the pandemic and has since built on the latter. Green said he expects the ongoing partnerships set for 2023 to be business accelerators. Even so, he has no intention of seeking other funding.

Until the wider launch of women’s suits, Indochino will refrain from investing in any of its usual marketing levers covering search, social, display media, affiliate, out-of-home, radio and television channels. Celebrity and athlete endorsers will eventually be included, he said. On Friday, the company sent out a press release and an announcement email to existing customers, in addition to posting the launch on its social media. Green predicts Indochino will also win in-store customers as they shop for wedding looks with their fiancés.

The bespoke womenswear experience of China-based Indochinos manufacturing partner Dayang Group will undoubtedly be a boon to the company as it takes womenswear off the ground. The Group makes suits for brands such as Ralph Lauren and J.Crew. The Indochinos’ high proportion of female labor force should also prove beneficial; in addition to more than half of the management team, more than 50% of all workers are women, Green estimated. And COO Morgan Whitney spearheaded the womenswear launch, providing insight into the project, he said. No new hires were needed to launch the category, although store associates received training on how to adapt to new styles.

But the company is launching with an open mind about how shoppers will embrace the styles. According to Green, following the soft launch of the women’s category, a customer in Seattle purchased a costume consisting of a women’s Madison silhouette jacket and pants from the men’s range. She just liked the cut of the [mens] pants better, he said.

He added: “Our client loves being able to have fun and find a really personalized look. And we want to serve all genres. [Womenswear] is our next adventure.

There is clearly an opportunity. For its part, Kashiyama, owned by the Onward Group, has seen its women’s suits grow to represent 20% of its business in the United States. Its dedicated assortment has evolved based on demand to include oversized jackets with a bit more peak, jackets with cropped lengths and longer sleeves, wide-leg pants and skirts that are wider and longer than pencil styles. He also started offering fabrics in bright colors, including yellow and purple.

There are fewer cut-and-dry rules in women’s suits, McCahill said. There is more freedom to play with silhouettes and proportions, and the ability to customize has proven [valuable] Women’s.

Kashiyama’s female clientele now includes working women, fashion-forward women who see custom styles as a means of self-expression, and women who have written about the idea of ​​wearing dresses for special occasions. Kashiyama is now seeing demand from retailers keen to sell her women’s styles, McCahill said.

For so long [during the pandemic], we were stuck at home, he said. It’s nice to be able to get dressed and, in a way, to show off a bit to the world.

While pre-pandemic costume options were often considered outdated or stuffy, today’s offerings have managed to make the category feel fresh. Loose-fitting three-piece suits were rolled out by cool-girl outfitter Rouje, independent retailer The Frankie Shop and Arielle Charnass Something Navy as the brands relaunched on Friday. Versions with cropped blazers proliferated tracks and fast fashion assortments over the past two years. And rainbow options are on their way. Just this week, model-entrepreneur Karlie Kloss wore hot pink and orange versions on back-to-back days while visiting her Kode With Klossy camps for teens, the latter was by Another Tomorrow, launched in 2020.

According to Kayla Marci, market analyst at retail intelligence firm Edited, the number of women’s suit options available at online fashion retailers in the US and UK increased by 151 % year over year. And the pre-Spring 2023 shows provided proof that the trend is set to continue. Marci pointed to the three-piece suits shown to Victoria Beckham; loose single-breasted blazers at Stella McCartney and preppy mini-skirts at Philipp Plein. A May 2022 Report by Grand View Research shows that the women’s suits and ensembles market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028, reaching $16 billion.

Many companies well known for selling traditional costumes have been hit by the effects of the pandemic, opening the door for new entrants and innovation. Both Brooks Brothers and J-Crew filed for bankruptcy, formal workwear sources including Messrs. LaFleur shifted focus to business casual and Indochino Suitsupply competitor firm her own women’s company, Suistudio, while doing other haircuts.

What Tapestry, Inc. earnings revealed about the state of ambitious luxury

Tapestry, Inc., the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, announced its results for its 2022 fiscal year on Thursday. During the year, it posted record revenue of $6.7 billion. dollars, a 15% increase from 2021 and an 11% increase from 2019 before the pandemic.

According to Brian Yarbrough, consumer discretionary analyst at Edward Jones, earnings beat forecasts but were still a little light. Exchange rates and the strength of the US dollar, as well as headwinds in China and air freight costs, were to blame.

[Tapestry] does a great job controlling the things they can control, he said. During the earnings period, these strategic actions included closing underperforming stores, significantly reducing the number of SKUs to achieve a more focused product assortment and decrease in clearance merchandise, and remaining focused on cost savings. costs while investing money in marketing.

Yarbrough said aspirational luxury market brands including Coach and Kate Spade, as well as Capri Holdings-owned Michael Kors, realized that instead of operating to hit huge sales targets, they should focus on profitability and getting the right product to market. At the same time, they’ve moved away from discounts, which only tarnishes the brand, he said. The result was a much healthier, leaner and growing market.

For Tapestry, Inc.’s brands, recent gains include attracting and retaining new, young customers. And, Yarbrough said, he sees a big opportunity for Coach and Kate Spade when the Chinese market picks up.

In the meantime, fans of the Tapestry brands can expect to see more changes. As the price difference between [aspirational luxury] and luxury players have never been bigger, Yarbrough said he expects Coach, in particular, to raise prices again soon.

