Hailey Bieber’s Blumarine cut-out blazer dress at the 818 party





Hailey Bieber has the solution to take your wardrobe from summer to fall: a cutout blazer dress. On August 18, she and husband Justin Bieber attended Kendall Jenner’s event for 818 Tequila in Los Angeles. Bieber wore an elegant cut-out blazer dress from Blumarine’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection with sheer black thigh-high tights. The low-cut blazer featured symmetrical cutouts at the waist and a loose, draped bow in the center. She paired the edgy look with Balenciaga sunglasses, chunky platform loafers and a trendy By Far patent leather handbag. Bieber also wore gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings. Her husband opted for a more casual ensemble with oversized wide leg jeans and a gray hoodie from his Drew House brand. He paired the casual look with a tan corduroy hat with an orange Drew logo stitched to the front. As Jenner celebrated the launch of a new product for her tequila company, she was surrounded by her closest friends and family. She wore a white Rick Owens dress with a high leg slit, along with strappy sandals from The Row. Kim Kardashian was also present, wearing an elegant shimmering dark gray bodysuit and a small Balenciaga handbag. Bieber has been a big fan of incorporating a blazer into her late-summer wardrobe. Earlier this week, she was one of the cover stars of Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2022 “Icons” issue, along with Amanda Gorman, Bad Bunny, Florence Pugh, and more. Dressed by Samira Nasr, Bieber wore an oversized Saint Laurent suit by Anthony Vaccarello with a bra underneath. We may still be in August, but we’re big fans of an open blazer before the cooler months. Check out the stylish photos of Hailey and Justin Bieber at Jenner’s 818 Tequila event in LA ahead.

