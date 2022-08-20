Kendall Jenner Goes Bold in Barely-There Heels for 818 Tequila Party – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner attended her own 818 Tequila event yesterday at Soho House in Malibu, Calif., and was joined by celebrity friends and family. They celebrated the launch of Jenner’s new Añejo Reserve tequila, with the model reuniting Hailey and Justin Bieber and his family.

Kendall Jenner attends the 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu on August 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com The former “Victorias Secret” model arrived in an asymmetric cream Rick Owens maxi dress. The sleeveless design had a high slit with a mismatched neckline. Every edge of the dress, from the bottom hem to the neckline, was slightly frayed, giving an aged vibe as if the dress was made from raw fabric. Jenner accessorized with silver hoop earrings and wore her hair slicked back and down, parted in the middle. Related The elegant look required a stylish set of heels. The ‘Kardashians’ star tied up The “nude” of The Row sandals for the big night, the style with thin stilettos and 2.5 inches with thin overlapping straps. A reliable staple in the warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap over the toes and a fastening strap around the ankle, creating a barely there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal adds height for a flattering silhouette. The style has been seen on plenty of bold names in recent weeks, from Ciara to Reese Witherspoon, thanks to their versatility and comfort in the warmer months.

Kendall Jenner attends the 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu on August 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Khloe Kardashian, Caitlin, Kris and Kylie Jenner were also present at the launch. The Jenner-backed and owned tequila line has added a new bottle to its roster titled Eight Reserve.

Kim Kardashian attends the 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on August 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner attends the 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on August 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Khloe Kardashian attends the 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on August 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Caitlin Jenner attends the 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on August 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Spend the last days of summer in these must-have black strappy sandals.

