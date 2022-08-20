Fashion exhibits at the Memphis Museum explore fashions from 1800 to 1960





Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 and Ramona Sonin, Flowerful: Fashioning the Armored Feminine are the Dixon’s new exhibits, ending in October.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. There are two new fashion exhibitions at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens. Sports Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960explores the sportswear worn by women in the 19th and 20th centuries. This exhibition presents 65 outfits with more than 480 historical objects from Western Europe and North America, composed of the collections of the FIDM museum (Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising) in Los Angeles. Among these costumes are outfits used for basketball, motorcycling, fencing, roller derby, ice skating, cheerleading and other sports, from popular brands such as Champion and includes accessories from Balenciaga and Chanel. “I think it’s pretty cool to see how the clothes have changed over the years. There’s a lot of clothes in this exhibit that you would never have thought of, that someone would wear to the beach or that someone would wear for walking or shopping or whatever that activity is, so it’s a bit of a step back in time to walk through the exhibit, and when you get closer to the 1960s, it starts to feel like a little more familiar,” said Julie Pierotti, Martha R. Robinson, curator at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens. The Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 exhibition ends on October 16 this year. Ramona Sonin, Flowerful: Shaping the Armored Feminineexplores Sonin’s dedication to couture design. “Sonin’s works often have a kind of structure in certain areas, either at the neck or the bodice, but they also have a kind of free flow. So this kind of contrast between the hardness of the structure and the ethereal femininity of the skirt, that’s what makes her work really, really unique, and kind of dreamlike and fantastical.” “We are thrilled to show off this unique talent that we have right here in Memphis,” Pierotti said. Sonin works out of her West Memphis studio to sketch and design dresses, using fabrics and other accessories from the Los Angeles fashion district. There is also a special nod to femininity on the collar of Sonin’s dresses. In this exhibit, you’ll find the framed sketches next to the dress, as well as charcoal drawings of women Sonin finds inspiring. The Ramona Sonin, Flowerful: Fashioning the Armored Feminine exhibition ends on October 23 this year. Friendly reminder that entry to the Dixon Gallery and Gardens is free until 2024. RELATED: She Loves Elvis, So She Drawn Him & Became Official Elvis Artist RELATED: Sunflowers are currently in bloom at Dixon Gallery and Gardens RELATED: National Civil Rights Museum Exhibit Honors Schools That Changed Black American Education

